Napoli wins everything, even the proverbial superstition of the Neapolitans: there are still several weeks left before the possible conquest of the third championship, but the fans believe in it so much that they get to tattoo the Scudetto on themselves.

“I haven’t done anything else for days”, Salvatore Russo, a tattoo artist in via Toledo, the city’s living room, told ANSA. “It was enough for me to publish on social networks the photo of the tricolor with the number 3 that I engraved myself on my leg to start the requests”. amazed? “Knowing the Neapolitans I didn’t expect so many requests, but our boys are too strong and this year they beat everyone, even superstition.”

Under Salvatore’s ‘tools’ there is now Antonio, a boy from the Quarters. He, with his head, is already projected beyond. “I can’t wait for the celebrations to begin – he admits – I’ve heard thousands of times about those days at the end of the 80s now it’s finally our turn”. The tattoo is almost done, on the shin. Next to that of Maradona.