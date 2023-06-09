Arabia or Miami, even Busquets ready to follow Messi – Calcio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, 09 JUNE – Sergio Busquets could join Leo Messi in America. The Barcelona midfielder who said goodbye to the Blaugrana after 15 seasons in the last match of the season at the Camp Nou against Mallorca is evaluating the proposals that have arrived from many quarters in recent weeks. The three teams left in the running to sign the former Barca captain are Inter Miami of the MLS, where Messi will land, and the two Saudi teams, Al-Nassr, led by Cristiano Ronaldo, and Al Hilal. Of the three clubs, the one that now appears to have the advantage is the American team that beat all the competition over the Argentine champion. In fact, Miami is playing the Messi card also bringing Busquets to his court, who would in any case be very attracted by the new American experience and living in a city like Miami also for the family.



From an economic point of view, Inter Miami's offer is far lower than the Arab ones: the Saudis are in fact trying to set up a stellar championship to be able to host the 2030 World Cup. After Ronaldo's arrival last January , and Messi's no, the Saudis have signed Karim Benzema and hope to strengthen their championship with other high-level footballers such as Busquets, in fact, or Modric. In fact, Lewandowski too was put to the test, but the Polish striker, with another two years on his contract, categorically refused, because he wants to continue with Barcelona.


