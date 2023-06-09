Sao Paulo thrashes Deportes Tolima and eliminates it from the South American

This is how the game passed in which Tolima was eliminated

The first clear option for those led by coach Dorival Júnior turned into a goal after 27 minutes, when Luciano gained speed and crossed for Calleri, who had no problem beating Brazilian goalkeeper Neto Volpi.

In minute 29, Tolima, led by Argentine coach Juan de la Cruz Real, lost full-back Leider Riascos due to a double yellow.

With a man less in the rival, Sao Paulo took advantage and after 34 minutes, after a play by Paulo Maia and Calleri, Luciano converted the second for the hosts.

Two minutes later and without taking his foot off the accelerator, the Uruguayan Gabi Neves enabled Luciano, who joined Calleri and the Argentine barely made a shadow for Caio Paulista to score the third for the Tricolor Paulista.

Early in the second half, midfielder Michel Araújo wasted the fourth when his shot went wide after goalkeeper Neto Volpi was already beaten.

In the sixty minute, a header from the Ecuadorian Robert Arboleda was defended by Neto Volpi and on the rebound David tried to finish off, but the ball then fell to Michel Araújo, who preferred to leave the ball to Caio Paulista and the full-back scored his second.

The fifth came after 76 minutes, after Juan gained speed and crossed back, where David, well positioned, finished off hard to make it 5-0.

The first intervention of the local goalkeeper Rafael only appeared at minute 83, when he saved a deflection by Jeison Lucumí from a free kick.

The match was played at the Morumbí stadium with arbitration by the Uruguayan Leodán González.

On the sixth and last date of the group, which will be played on June 27, Sao Paulo will receive Tigre to define first place and Tolima will be local in Ibagué against Puerto Cabello.