With special programs for peace, national and departmental governments intend to give security to Algeria

Given the serious public order situation that has been occurring in Cauca, particularly in the municipality of Argelia, a new security council was held this Thursday, February 16, in Popayán, with the participation of the Defense Minister, Iván Velásquez; the governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí; the mayor of Algeria, Jonnathan Patiño; representatives of the military forces and the National Police, among other organizations.

In said meeting, several actions were announced, in order to guarantee the safety and well-being of that long-suffering community.

For his part, Minister Velásquez announced a special program, based on three components, with the objective of provide comprehensive solutions to the communities of Algeria and strengthen the legitimate control of the area exercised by the State. The need for a greater offensive by the Public Force was raised to increase the seizures of supplies used in cocaine processing, with which it is sought that the communities stop being subjected to criminal groups that generate violence in that area of ​​Cauca, which have dominated.

“The instruction that the President of the Republic has given (…) has been the urgent need for these sources of financing of illegal organizations to be significantly affected (…) In addition, the demonstration of the commitment that this government has in the fight against drug trafficking, with the new policy against drugs that defines facing the production, export and economic benefits that this illegal activity produces”, affirmed the Minister of Defense.

As a second component, the Government of Cauca and the Military Engineers agreed to start the recovery of tertiary roads, an urgent need for Algeria and its corregimientos, for the transfer of agricultural products and improve the transitability of the inhabitants.

“We have talked about giving viability to several projects that have been worked on for quite some time and that often depend on a technical approval from the ministries, such as the Municipal Administrative Center and the El Plateado hospital. Likewise, we have requested the intervention of the Army, through the Engineers Battalion, to improve tertiary roads, with counterparts from the departmental government,” said Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, governor of Cauca.

Finally, Minister Velásquez pointed out that the portfolio under his charge will seek to expedite the formalization of the proposals presented by local governments, to the national governmental sphere, turning this support into the third special component: “Our commitment to Algeria and to these beaten corregimientos is that we are going to develop a special program that we will offer to this region of the department of Cauca so that in the substitution programs that are carried out, the commitments of the national government to develop productive projects are clear”, he stated.