Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have visited more than ten extravagant properties in exclusive neighborhoods in the Los Angeles area over the past two years, and last August, Ben Affleck sold his seven-bedroom home for $30 million. dollars, which he bought in 2018 for 19.2 million.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided on a gorgeous mansion that costs $35 million and is located in an exclusive neighborhood in Los Angeles. The lavish estate has a 13-bath, nine-bedroom home, a six-car garage, pool, bar, outdoor kitchen and a guest house on the same property.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck together with the singer’s twins and one of the actor’s daughters, but also the actor’s mother, were surprised while visiting the villa that also has a gym, a wine cellar and a spa.

Sursa photo: daily mail

