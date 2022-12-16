Home Health Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes
Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes

Intermittent fasting can reverse type 2 diabetes

breaking latest news – A food intervention based on Intermittent fasting could promote complete remission of type 2 diabetes. This encouraging result emerges from a study, published in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism, conducted by scientists at the University of Changsha, in China. The team, led by Dongbo Liu, involved 36 patients with type 2 diabetes, who underwent intermittent fasting dietary interventions for three months.

According to the survey, 90% of participants reduced their intake of specific medications and, of these, 55% achieved remission from the disease. Having become popular as a way to lose weight, intermittent fasting diets involve eating food in certain windows of time. Not eating for a certain number of hours a day or reducing the number of meals a week seems to promote fat burning, reducing the risk of diabetes and heart disease.

“Type 2 diabetes – says Liu – is not necessarily a permanent disease. Remission is possible if patients manage to decrease body weight and exercise enough. Our work shows that intermittent fasting can lead to remission of type 2 diabetes”. Of the participants who achieved remission, 65% had lived with the disease for more than six years. “Drugs for diabetes – concludes Liu – are quite expensive and represent a barrier for many patients who are trying to manage the disease effectively. Intermittent fasting would reduce the economic burden of the disease by 77%. ”

