According to research published in the weekly Science in 2018, Americans who celebrated Thanksgiving in an electoral district with a political majority opposite to theirs ended up spending between 30 and 50 minutes less at the table than Americans. other. Whether your problem is relatives with opposing political views or simply unbearable meddlers, I’ve rounded up seven tips on how to avoid head-on confrontations or uncomfortable questions. 1) Don’t show up for lunch in war gear, but relaxed. The purpose is not to fuel aggression, but to circumvent it. 2) Become the official photographer of the evening: you’ll keep people distracted and you’ll have the excuse to step aside to select and share photos. 3) If there are children, they are your lifeline; play with them and sit near them at the table. 4) When the conversation heats up, stop it: going to the bathroom or helping in the kitchen is always welcome. 5) To avoid current affairs, have relatives talk about their past: where did they go on their honeymoon? 6) If you are single, bring a friend. When things are done it will be fun to comment and defuse the evening with her.

7) Prepare an exit strategy: find a credible pretext and declare as soon as you arrive that unfortunately you will have to leave the evening at some point.

