intermittent fasting, you will definitely lose weight and improve your health

Intermittent dieting, or intermittent fasting, has become increasingly popular in recent years as a way to lose weight and improve health. Here’s what the intermittent diet is, its benefits, the different types of intermittent fasting protocols, and how to follow them safely and effectively.



What is intermittent dieting?

The intermittent diet it is a type of diet which alternates periods of fasting with periods of feeding. This means that you do not eat for a certain period of time, followed by a period of normal food. There are several types of intermittent fasting protocols, but the most common involves a 16-hour fast followed by an 8-hour eatable period.

The benefits of intermittent dieting

Intermittent dieting can have many health benefits, including weight loss, reduced inflammation, improved heart and brain health, and reduced risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and the cancer.



Weight loss: One of the main reasons people intermittently diet is to lose weight. As the body is deprived of food over a period of time, it is forced to burn its fat stores for energy. Additionally, intermittent fasting can also reduce your overall calorie intake, which can lead to weight loss.

Reduction of inflammation: Chronic inflammation can contribute to the development of many diseases, such as arthritis, type 2 diabetes and heart disease. Intermittent dieting has been associated with reducing inflammation in the body, which can improve overall health.

Improved heart and brain health: Intermittent dieting may also improve heart and brain health. One study has shown that intermittent fasting can reduce cholesterol and blood sugar levels, two risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, intermittent fasting can improve brain function and memory.



Reducing the risk of chronic diseases: Intermittent dieting may also reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes and cancer. A study has shown that intermittent fasting can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood sugar levels, two risk factors for type 2 diabetes. In addition, intermittent fasting can reduce insulin levels and growth, which have been associated with cancer.

Types of intermittent fasting protocols

There are different types of intermittent fasting protocols that one can follow. Here are the three most complete:

Fasting on 8/16: this protocol involves eating during a period of 8 hours each day and fasting for the remaining 16 hours. For example, you may choose to only eat between 12:00 and 20:00 and then fast overnight and the next morning. Alternate fasting: this protocol involves fasting for a full day and eating normally the next day. For example, one may choose to fast on Monday and then eat normally on Tuesday. Intermittent fasting every other day: this protocol involves alternating days in which you eat normally with days in which you fast completely. For example, one may choose to eat normally on Monday, fast completely on Tuesday, eat normally on Wednesday, and so on.

How to follow the intermittent diet safely and effectively



It’s important follow the diet intermittently safely and effectively to avoid any unwanted side effects. Here are some tips:

Start gradually: If you’re new to intermittent dieting, it’s important to start slowly to allow your body to adjust to the new regimen. For example, you can start with a 12-hour fast and then gradually increase the fasting time. Maintain a balanced diet: During times when you eat, it’s important to choose nutritious and balanced foods to provide the body with the nutrients it needs to function properly. Drink plenty of water: During fasting, it is important to drink plenty of water to keep the body hydrated and help reduce hunger. Consult a doctor: if you have any health problems or are taking any medications, it is important to consult a doctor before starting the intermittent diet to make sure it is safe for you.

Always remember to consult a doctor anyway, before starting any new diet.



© breaking latest news