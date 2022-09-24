Professor Fabio Pigozzi was re-elected president of the International Federation of Sports Medicine in Guadalajara. Confirmation at the helm of Fims represents the completion of a path that this year began with the appointment as head of Nado Italia, the body that manages the country’s anti-doping.

A figure, that of Professor Pigozzi, considered today as the highest expression in Italy in the field of sciences aimed at combining medicine and sport. It is enough to scroll through the curriculum to understand the meticulous work built in thirty years, which make him an authority in this field, recognized all over the world.

The one obtained in Mexico is nothing more than the international certificate of excellence in the work carried out since 2010. Pigozzi has in fact been confirmed for the fourth time at the helm of the Federation founded in 1928 and recognized by the IOC since 1952.

Former rector of the Foro Italico University of Rome, graduated in medicine and with a double specialization in cardiology and sports medicine, Professor Pigozzi is currently the only Italian representative on the WADA Foundation Board, as well as a member of Health, Medical & Agency Research Commission

«I am proud – he underlined – because I consider this result above all as recognition of the long tradition and value of Italian Sports Medicine all over the world. I will continue the work started in 2010 – added the newly re-elected Professor Pigozzi – the fight against doping, research and projects for the health of athletes will always be the cornerstones of this Federation ”.

The work built in these twelve years has allowed Fims to transform itself above all in terms of international recognition, being able to count within it in more than 120 countries. And it is precisely this detailed work that has allowed the Federation to be ferried on the same basin as the International Olympic Committee with which it is sharing a delicate research and analysis regarding gender policy in the world of sport.

Coni applauded immediately. “The confirmation of Fabio Pigozzi at the top of the International Federation of Sports Medicine – underlined the president Giovanni Malagò – certifies the undoubted stature of the professional and the extraordinary credibility boasted at international level. We are talking about an excellence that has become a point of reference in the world, which manages to express – with rare effectiveness and competence – the universality of the message that characterizes us at every level within the Olympic movement. A pride for Italian sport and for the whole country “.

Brazilian Josè Kawazoe Lazzoli is the new Secretary General. FMSI President Casasco has been confirmed as Chairman of the Development Commission and member of the Executive.