INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR DR SIMONE BISCAGLIA AND CARDIOLOGY OF FERRARA

A young doctor from Cardiology of S. Anna is won a prestigious recognition within the TCT International Congress, the most important scientific event for interventional cardiologists. This is Dr. Simon Biscay (in the photo), 39 years old, originally from Bologna and working at the Cona Cardiology Unit since 2016.

Every year the TCT congress takes place in the United States which brings together interventional cardiologists who deal with treating coronary arteriesi vessels that carry blood to the heartit is not heart valves. This congress brings together thousands of professionals from all over the world who discuss the most important innovations in interventional cardiology. Furthermore, every year at the TCT 3 highly coveted prizes are awarded and recognized as the most authoritative for those who carry out this work: the first for career, the second for the best operator of the year and the third for the best young person under 40 who has been able to combine research and welfare activities.

This year the TCT award dedicated to the young interventional cardiologist, Thomas Linnemeier who passed away prematurely (in fact the award is called The Young Spirit of Thomas Linnemeier) was won by the young cardiologist Dr. Simone Biscaglia. This is a recognition that establishes the skill and international caliber of the young hemodynamicist who works at theCardiology Operational Unit directed by Prof Gabriele Guardigli. Biscay entered the finalists thanks to the success of the FIRE study, published at the end August sul New England Jornal of Medicine and presented at the ESC who impressed the judges with the mix of research, patient care and innovations he was able to bring to the world of interventional cardiology. This recognition had been awarded, in almost 30 years of history, only 4 other times to a young Italian cardiologist.

“It was a great satisfaction – comments Simone Biscaglia – not only for me but for all the colleagues with whom we face the difficulties of clinical care and research every day. This award demonstrates how, by working in a team and committing ourselves on a daily basis, we can guarantee quality and innovation on a global level.”

“The victory of Dr. Simone Biscaglia – underlines Prof Gabriele Guardigli – is yet another sign of quality that distinguishes our Department. We have always invested in capable and brilliant young people who then grow, improve and establish themselves among the best in the world.”

“This great success, however, is only a starting point,” underlines the professor. Gianluca Campo, head of the Cardiovascular Interventional Laboratory: “in fact, many projects are already underway and above all there are still many patients in the province of Ferrara who need the best care and therapies. In particular, we are now studying a new and original application of coronary physiology techniques to plan the angioplasty procedure and guarantee greater appropriateness and a better outcome by reducing the risk of recurrences”.

THE TCT CONGRESS it took place in San Francisco from 23 to 27 October 2023. It is a world congress organized by the most important American cardiovascular research company. The “Thomas J. Linnemeier” award for best interventional cardiologist is awarded every year to the young cardiologist who stands out for patient care and research. The 3-4 finalists are selected on the basis of their Curriculum Vitae, from which the winner is selected and announced on the last day of the congress. Thomas J Linnemeier was a brilliant young interventional cardiologist who died prematurely in the 1980s from an incurable tumor. Since the end of the 1990s, the prize has been awarded to remember his memory and the dedication with which he placed himself at the service of patients and research until the last days of his life.