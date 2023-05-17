Internationally renowned scientists as advisors to the NAKO health study

Heidelberg – 2023 The assembly of the NAKO Health Study has appointed Prof. Dr. Beate Ritz and Prof. Dr. Martin Bobak new and Prof. Dr. Nicole Probst-Hensch re-elected. Prof. Dr. Julie Buring and Prof. Dr. Diana Cow. The Ethics Advisory Board includes Prof. Dr. Paul Elliott, Prof. Dr. Udo Hoffmann, Prof. Dr. Vasan S. Ramachandran, Prof. Dr. Nicole Probst-Hensch, Prof. Dr. Beate Ritz and Prof. Dr. Martin Bobak on.

“All scientists on the Advisory Board are valued and recognized colleagues worldwide,” says Prof. Dr. Henry Völzke, Chairman of the Board of NAKO. “It is both an enrichment and an incentive for us that these experts are willing to support research at NAKO with their specialist knowledge and experience.”

In accordance with the statutes, the Scientific Advisory Board advises the Executive Board and the General Assembly of NAKO on all scientific and programmatic issues. The term of office is 5 years.

The NAKO study is one of the projects selected by the federal and state governments as part of the large financial package to support cutting-edge research in Germany. The third funding in a row for the NAKO study will start on May 1st.

The members of the NAKO Scientific Advisory Board include: