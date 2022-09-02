At a brisk pace, under the mildest sun of September, to reaffirm the right to oncological oblivion. The appointment is for tomorrow, Saturday 3 September, in breaking latest news where, starting from 9 in the morning, former patients, caregivers, Institutions, sports associations, Foundations, Federations and clinicians will march for 2.5 and 5 km between the seafront and the city center. , to request greater protection of former cancer patients. The campaign “I am not my tumor”, launched in January by the Aiom Foundation (Italian Association of Medical Oncology) with a collection of signatures on the website titoloallobliotumori.org, already sees more than 75 thousand subscribers.

Towards 100,000 signatures

There are already over two hundred registered for the first non-competitive walk in breaking latest news. A very important appointment that will help to reach 100 thousand signatures on the website titoloallobliotumori.org which will then be delivered to the Presidents Mario Draghi and Sergio Mattarella to request a law that will restore to all the healed a future without the shadow of the disease. “We are very satisfied with the results of the collection of signatures – he underlines Giordano Beretta, president of the Aiom Foundation. We were immediately able to count on the enthusiasm of both the people being treated and the former patients and their families, friends and caregivers ”.

The stories of those who have suffered discrimination

Today, over a million people, despite being clinically cured, suffer discrimination in accessing services such as taking out insurance and mortgages, adopting a child and hiring at work. “Many – continues Beretta – have suffered discrimination and knowing that things could soon change gave them much hope. They told us their stories, the problems in taking out a mortgage due to life insurance, the impossibility of adopting a child, many abandoned entrepreneurial dreams. We are even more convinced that it is necessary for Italy to approve a law that allows them to live a full life, devoid of the shadow of the disease ”. The rule would make it possible to recognize their recovery also on a social level. Five European countries (France, Luxembourg, Belgium, Holland and Portugal) already have a dedicated law: Italy should follow their virtuous example.

The social campaign

The Aiom Foundation launched the site in January, followed by a social campaign that saw an extraordinary participation of clinicians and patients: it involves publishing a photo with the sign #iononsonoilmiotumore or #tunonseiltuotumore. “We still receive photographs of people who want to contribute by putting their face on it. Tomorrow, with the first non-competitive walk, we will bring our desire to change things on the street, among people. It will be an opportunity to meet them, discuss with them, make them feel that we are there and that the goal is getting closer and closer. There are already many members, we can’t wait to take them with us to the splendid breaking latest news seafront ”, reiterates Beretta.

Advances that extend life

3.6 million people in Italy are living with a cancer diagnosis. 27% of them, about one million, are cured, but not for society. “Thanks to oncology innovation and research, more and more neoplasms are being treated or chronic. This means that, in the future, the number of people who risk discrimination will be higher and higher ”, he declares Saverio Cinieri, president Aiom. “This is why it is important to intervene today, also for the patients of tomorrow. After a certain number of years, depending on the type of tumor, the cure must be recognized not only in the medical record, but also for the bureaucracy. We are ready to march on Saturday morning for a right that can no longer be ignored ”. You can subscribe at this link: https://dirittoallobliotumori.org/camminata-non-competitiva-iononsonoilmiotumore/.