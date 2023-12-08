irregularities in the food sector, two businesses closed

As part of targeted services aimed at combating irregularities in the food sector, i Carabinieri of the NAS of Tarantotogether with the staff of the Brindisi ASL, carried out inspections in the Brindisi area which led to the seizure of food and the closure of two businesses.

In particular, for a farm in the province the closure order was immediately triggered as the water used in the kitchen was found not to comply with laboratory tests with current legislation on water intended for human consumption.

In another inspection activity, the soldiers of the Unit detected the activation of a wellness center and a swimming pool in the absence of the required authorizations.

The activities were closed immediately by the competent municipal authority.

Finally, in a supermarket in the province, approximately 70 kilos of food were administratively seized without the mandatory information for the consumer and indications regarding traceability.

