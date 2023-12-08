Home » irregularities in the food sector, two businesses closed
Health

irregularities in the food sector, two businesses closed

by admin
irregularities in the food sector, two businesses closed

As part of targeted services aimed at combating irregularities in the food sector, i Carabinieri of the NAS of Tarantotogether with the staff of the Brindisi ASL, carried out inspections in the Brindisi area which led to the seizure of food and the closure of two businesses.

In particular, for a farm in the province the closure order was immediately triggered as the water used in the kitchen was found not to comply with laboratory tests with current legislation on water intended for human consumption.

In another inspection activity, the soldiers of the Unit detected the activation of a wellness center and a swimming pool in the absence of the required authorizations.

The activities were closed immediately by the competent municipal authority.

Finally, in a supermarket in the province, approximately 70 kilos of food were administratively seized without the mandatory information for the consumer and indications regarding traceability.

See also  New Hyundai i10 2023, the newly renovated car can really be bought now for only 10 thousand euros

You may also like

Covid, immune memory a shield against new variants

Albenga, “World Kidney Day”: large crowds in Piazza...

Lauterbach is putting together a vaccination expert council

What you need to know about the new...

discharged from the clinic, returns to Milan after...

Dr. Claudia Fremder and Christina Körner appointed to...

two businesses closed and over 1200 liters of...

World Kidney Day, all the initiatives in Perugia

Pregabalin and Gabapentin: How dangerous are the painkillers?...

«Sloppy and poor cinema. “Another mid-August” don’t watch...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy