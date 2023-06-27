Is eating cherries before bed good for you? The answer that reveals the multiple benefits

Cherries are really very tasty, but is it true that consuming before going to bed is good for you? Here’s what you need to know about it

As many will surely already know, cherries are really tasty fruits and that bring everything both adults and children together; not everyone knows, however, that cherry may have a particular connection on sleep: here’s what you need to know about it.

Relationship between sleep and cherries: here’s what you need to know

Indeed everything it is essential to understand what is the connection between sleep and the taste of cherry. Maybe it’s not well known, but when you sleep, your gustatory system changes and this can change your perception of taste.

According to research done by the University of Washington, little sleep could negatively affect the receptors that relate to taste. Scholars, in fact, have made it known that when you don’t sleep, the taste receptors for sweets are altered.

So if you sleep little there is the possibility of perceiving the taste of food in an altered way, especially if this is compared to a subject who instead sleeps as much as he should.

Another thing to focus on is ghrelin. This hormone moderates the sense of appetite. So a poorly rested person could have a greater increase in this hormone and consequently feel more hungry.

What is the correlation between sleep and cherries? The answer comes from science

So, as anticipated, there would be a correlation between sleep and cherries but what is it? Here is all the useful information. The relationship between sleep and cherries is truly unique.

Relationship between sleep and cherries: here’s what you need to know

Indeed, as anticipated, the taste is influenced by sleep and the level of melatonin contained in the fruit in question can be important precisely for regulating sleep. Consequently, consuming this fruit could improve the quality of sleep. Clearly it is essential to understand that each person can experience different sensations.

Clearly, as often happens with different studies, another series of questions arises in this case as well, such as, for example, the relationship between sleep and other foods or drinks.

Studying the relationship between sleep, taste and nutrition is very important to try to understand some things that could be useful related to human health. But not only that, in fact, research could also be useful for understanding human behavior and also what can be related to well-being.

In short, the next time you decide to consume cherries it could be useful to evaluate whether there is actually a relationship between sleep and taste. Ultimately, it is good to remember that adequate rest is essential for health and it is important to understand what influences the quality of sleep.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

