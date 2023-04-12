Medlars are a sweet and juicy fruit, originally from China but widespread throughout Europe. They are prized for their unique flavor and countless health benefits. But what does the expert say about their effectiveness?

According to experts, medlars are rich in vitamins, minerals and antioxidants. They also contain a good amount of fiber, which helps keep the digestive system healthy and regular. Also, medlars are a source of healthy carbohydrates, which provide the body with energy.

But that is not all. Medlars also contain a substance called ursolic acid, which has been shown to have anticancer and anti-inflammatory properties. Additionally, medlars have been associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

But how to include medlars in your diet? Medlars can be eaten raw, as a snack between meals, or used to prepare desserts, juices and preserves. It is important to choose ripe and firm medlars, without dents or spots, to ensure maximum freshness and quality. Also, it is good to keep them in the refrigerator to prolong their shelf life.

In conclusion, medlars are a delicious and healthy fruit that can be included in a balanced diet. Thanks to their content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and fibers, medlars can help keep the body healthy and fit. So why not try medlars in all their tasty and healthy ways?