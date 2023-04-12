TUC current

Chemnitz University of Technology pays attention to a scientific and working culture that gives all members and associates of the university equal opportunities and encourages them to develop their individual talents and potential

Chemnitz University of Technology focuses on diversity – also in the working world. That is why Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier, Rector of Chemnitz University of Technology, signed the “Charter of Diversity”. Chemnitz University of Technology, as one of the largest employers in the city, is thus joining a nationwide diversity network of institutions and companies in which there is a lively exchange about diversity in all dimensions of diversity management. The aim of Chemnitz University of Technology is to find partners in the network for support as well as ideas and expertise in the implementation of its diversity strategy. In addition, Chemnitz University of Technology presents itself as a cosmopolitan, diverse and tolerant university.

The core of the “Charter of Diversity” is the self-commitment to create a working environment that is free of prejudice and characterized by mutual respect. The TU Chemnitz pays attention to a scientific and working culture that gives all members and associates of the university equal opportunities and encourages them to develop their individual talents and potential – regardless of age, ethnic origin and nationality, gender and gender identity, physical and mental abilities, religion and belief, sexual orientation and social background.

“Chemnitz University of Technology is a community of values ​​in which diversity is a fundamental building block that is of central importance in all areas of our university life. The commitment of the Senate, the Rectorate and the University Council of Chemnitz University of Technology to tolerance, diversity and cosmopolitanism also stands for this. Against this background, it was only logical to sign the ‘Charter of Diversity’,” says Rector Prof. Dr. Gerd Strohmeier.

Chemnitz University of Technology is currently in the phase of auditing for the certificate “Create Diversity” from the Stifterverband für die Deutsche Wissenschaft e. V. In addition to the certificate for family-friendly universities, another milestone for a diversity-conscious TU Chemnitz should be set. At the next nationwide “Diversity Day” on May 23, 2023, Chemnitz University of Technology wants to present itself as a cosmopolitan, diverse and tolerant university.

Keyword: Commitment of the Senate, the Rectorate and the University Council of Chemnitz University of Technology to tolerance, diversity and cosmopolitanism

Chemnitz University of Technology emphatically stands up against discrimination and for tolerance, diversity and cosmopolitanism. She strives to consistently live these principles internally and confidently carry them to the outside world. This is also reflected in the commitment of the Senate, the Rectorate and the University Council of Chemnitz University of Technology to tolerance, diversity and cosmopolitanism:

“As an educational and research institution, Chemnitz University of Technology offers people from all over the world a home and a warm welcome, regardless of where they come from, what religion they belong to, what sexual orientation they have or what form of coexistence they choose.

Based on this conviction, we want a cosmopolitan climate characterized by acceptance not only on the university campus, but also beyond. We therefore resolutely oppose statements and actions that contradict this concern, in particular racist, right-wing extremist or even openly right-wing extremist positions. We urge all people with responsibility in politics, business, society and culture to continue fighting for an open and non-discriminatory society and to stand up for the basic values ​​of a free, democratic and open society!

