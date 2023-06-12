Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Forgiving those who have hurt us can sometimes not be easy, especially if it is a person you trusted blindly. However, those who manage to do so can also have positive effects on their health.

It has certainly happened to everyone, and in all probability more than once, to be wronged or disappointed by a person to whom they were particularly close. This can be true in any type of relationship, from the one with someone you love to a friend or relative, who can turn to us in a bad way, but even go so far as to betray thinking they can get away with it. There is no single reaction in these, nor even more so a move that can be more correct than the others.

There are those who put feelings first and manage to forgive by thinking of rebuilding the relationship on a new basis, but also those who try to do so without being able to completely forget that wrong behavior. Others, on the other hand, are decidedly more rigid and do not admit any mistakes on the part of others.

Forgiving is never easy

Deciding to forgive someone is never a simple process, indeed it can often take time epr try to absorb the negative action that we have suffered. If you decide to do it, however, it is important definitively put aside what happenedif the negative action committed after a while in moments of anger is reproached, it means that nothing has been forgotten.

This is only possible if we recognize the pain that has been inflicted on us and decide to make it less, so that it can no longer harm us.

Giving yourself time is necessary precisely to metabolize what happened and be able to restore trust in others. It is also about a gesture of love that is made towards oneself, as a sign of love towards those who have disappointed us, which confirms how much he / she is important to us. However, you shouldn’t always let everything go, but you should try to overlook the fact only if you think it’s really worth it.

A choice that is good for you

Forcing yourself to forgive someone would be a mistake because it would mean that the gesture is not made with great conviction. After some time, one might find oneself rethinking to try to understand if it was really right to act in that way.

Not everyone knows, but if forgiveness comes from the heart and represents a gesture made with conviction, there can also be positive effects for our body. First of all, our psycho-physical balance, in addition to health in general, benefits from it.

As underlined by the Jesuit Giovanni Cucci in an essay published in the magazine Catholic civilizationget to do it lets understand that you have resources that you would never have imagined having. In fact, one feels at peace with oneself and is able to close the accounts with the reasons that have led to being disappointed and hurt. On the contrary, one can look to the future with hope, as well as feeling grateful for this very important relationship, which can also allow for lengthen life.

If this does not happen, but rather such moods are brought forward resentment and hatred, symptoms that are anything but pleasant can take over such as stress, high blood pressure, up to ulcers and gastritis. Symptoms that, in the long run. they can also become disabling.

Not only that, being able to forgive also allows you to reduce stress hormonesas well as being useful while you are carrying a therapy to combat the cancer.