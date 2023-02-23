Many wonder if picking fruit from a tree on the street is legal. Not everyone knows the answer.

We reveal how fruit benefits our health and whether it is legal or not pick it up on the street.

All the benefits of fruit

The fruit it is an important source of nutrients and health benefits. Not only are fruits rich in vitamins and minerals, but they also contain fiber and plant compounds that can have beneficial effects on our bodies.

One of the main benefits of fruit is its vitamin and mineral content. Vitamins are essential nutrients that help keep our bodies healthy. It is an important source of vitamin C, which helps maintain a healthy immune system, and vitamin A, which is important for eye and skin health.

Additionally, it contains minerals such as potassium, which is important for heart and nervous system health.

Fruit is also an important source of fibre. Fiber is important for the health of the digestive system, as it helps maintain regular intestinal transit and can help prevent problems such as constipation. Additionally, fiber may help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes and some cancers.

Also, fruit contains plant compounds, such as antioxidants and phytonutrients, which may have beneficial effects on health. Antioxidants help protect our bodies from damage caused by free radicals, which are unstable molecules that can cause cellular damage and increase the risk of disease. Phytonutrients, on the other hand, may have beneficial effects on heart health, the immune system and brain health.

Fruit can too help maintain a healthy weight. Fruit is generally low in calories and high in fiber, which means it can help reduce cravings and control portions. Additionally, fruit consumption may help reduce the risk of obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

It can have beneficial effects on mental health. Some research has suggested that fruit and vegetable consumption may be associated with improved mood and reduced risk of depression.

Is picking it up on the street legal?

Not everyone knows, but pick fruit on the street could be considered an illegal act according to some criteria.

In case the trees had been planted since Common, for example, they would belong to the Municipality in question and therefore its fruits could not be touched.

In the case of trees planted by private individuals, whose branches, however, reach the road, in that case harvesting the fruits would be legal, but only in some cases.

If, for example, we take care not to damage the tree and if in any way our body and the objects we use do not they cross the border. If we are caught in these circumstances, we could be charged with trespassing and theft.

