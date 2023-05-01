Is it true that fasting is good for health? Industry experts reply

In view of the summer, many people return to thinking about diet and begin to deprive themselves of some whim, the most extreme fast! But is it true that fasting is good for health?

Many people think that fasting makes you lose weight, but is it really like that? Fasting is an ancient practice which consists of abstaining from food for a certain period of time, for religious, spiritual or health reasons. But what are the effects of fasting on our body and on our weight? Are there different types of fasts and how can they be followed safely and effectively?

Is it true that fasting is good for health?

What are the benefits of fasting for our health? Let’s see some reasons why fasting is good for you.

Fasting stimulates the metabolism e promotes weight loss. The nutritionist Valentina Schirò he said that several trials have shown that fasting, or abstaining from food for a limited period, can reduce fat mass and have beneficial effects on metabolic health. However, she recommends that you always talk to your doctor before starting any kind of fast. According to an article published in the magazine of the Veronesi Foundation, this practice is not recommended in case of taking medicines, pregnant, breastfeeding and for those with diabetes, heart and kidney disease.

Il intermittent fasting may positively influence inflammation, helping to lower blood LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels, risk factors for heart disease. Recent studies have also demonstrated the potential cardiovascular benefit of intermittent fasting and its ability to prevent heart complications related to Covid-19. In general, intermittent fasting appears to have a beneficial effect on cardio-metabolic health, but it is important to note that it is not suitable for everyone and should always be practiced under medical supervision.

Fasting can have positive effects on brain health and the prevention and treatment of neurological diseases. Restricting food leads to metabolic, cellular, and circadian changes that are associated with health benefits and reduced risk of neurological diseases. Intermittent fasting, alternating with periods of regular food intake, can improve cognitive function and enrich the diversity of “good” bacteria in the intestineswhich in turn can improve the prevention and progression of disorders that can threaten brain health.

Different types of fasting

There are different types of fasting that can be practiced. The intermittent fasting it is a food strategy that involves alternating periods of fasting and regular eating. There are many variations of this practice, for example, the one based on the alternation of fasting and feeding days, that 16/8 which involves a 16-hour fast and an 8-hour eating period or that 5:2 which includes only 2 fasting days a week.

The diet mime-fasting is a diet that involves following a low-calorie and low-protein diet for five days a month, imitating the effects of fasting on our body. Also, it is recommended to avoid consuming food after 5 or 6 pm and until breakfast the next morning, so as to increase the health benefits.

In conclusion, fasting is a practice that can bring several benefits to our health, if practiced with criteria and under medical supervision. However, fasting is not a magical solution and is no substitute for a healthy, balanced diet and an active lifestyle. Fasting should be integrated into a personalized program that takes into account individual characteristics and of the objectives to be achieved.

These dietary practices could have numerous health benefits, such as reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases and blood sugar regulation, but it’s always important to eat a balanced diet and talk to a doctor before starting any type of meal plan.