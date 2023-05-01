News After a gunshot wound – tomcat “Charly” had to have his front leg amputated by admin May 1, 2023 May 1, 2023 11 Comments Log in to join the discussion logged in as Not the right user? Logout Welcome to our community! Incoming contributions will be checked and then published. Please ensure you comply with our Netiquette and AGB. This is also available for detailed discussions krone.at-Forum available. User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB). Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Dogs and cats in the family: here's how to communicate 059133/4208catsMauerkirchenpetsPets Animals 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post The dark PSG, beaten by Lorient at the Parc des Princes next post Is it true that fasting is good for health? Industry experts reply You may also like Top 10 overseas global stock funds listed May 1, 2023 New Petro ministers have already been installed May 1, 2023 Middle East – 17-year-old Palestinian killed in Israeli... May 1, 2023 Washington calls on the Sudanese army and rapid... May 1, 2023 Which airlines are safest to travel abroad? May 1, 2023 Palmer resigns from the Greens and announces time... May 1, 2023 Kabashi: Rapid Support rebelled against the state with... May 1, 2023 With ‘energy’ electric mobility May 1, 2023 The financial deficit to operate the “White Tramway”... May 1, 2023 Ombudsman keeps an eye on acts of violence... May 1, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Comments
logged in as
Welcome to our community! Incoming contributions will be checked and then published. Please ensure you comply with our Netiquette and AGB. This is also available for detailed discussions krone.at-Forum available.
User contributions do not necessarily reflect the opinion of the operator/editor or Krone Multimedia (KMM). In this sense, the editors/operators distance themselves from the content of this discussion forum. In particular, KMM reserves the right to violate applicable law, morality or Netiquette to delete contradictory posts or posts that are contrary to the reputation of KMM, to claim compensation for damages in this regard from the user concerned, to use the user data for the purposes of legal prosecution and to report posts relevant to criminal law (see also AGB).