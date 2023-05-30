Is rice salad really a diet-friendly dish? What you should know

Beware of rice salad: it can damage your figure. Here is the truth revealed by nutritionists.

With summer comes the time to go on a diet because you prefer light dishes and because you want to stay in shape for the swimsuit rehearsal. Winter with its frost really invites us to eat more but now the warm season is upon us and we look at those dishes and eating habits that can lighten our body and make us slimmer and more toned. Rice salad rhymes with summer because it’s easy to prepare, good and fresh.

Its taste is unique and can be embellished in a thousand different ways. Rice salad is very popular because it is an easy way to get fit and lose weight. This dish has only 400 calories and keeps you light and energetic throughout the day. However, we must also be careful because some errors in the preparation or consumption of this dish could make it counterproductive and make us consume more calories than we think.

The rice salad diet is good, but watch out for mistakes

In principle, the rice salad diet is really good for losing weight because it frees us from excess pounds and also makes us feel less bloated thanks to its purifying action. For those suffering from celiac disease this diet is particularly suitable and recommended because it is one of those absolutely gluten-free.

The rice diet is based on four characteristics that make this food precious. First of all it is a food with a low calorie intake and this is obviously crucial. Secondly, rice has a considerable satiating power and therefore it will be hours before you are hungry again. The other element not to be underestimated is the high presence of fibers and the stimulation of diuresis.

So with this type of diet we will have a good supply of fiber and frequent diuresis will help us purify ourselves. Following this diet is not difficult. As for snacks, always try to consume raw vegetables such as celery, carrots, etc. or a good yogurt.

The seasoning problem

But for this diet to work, the seasoning is crucial. In fact, if we abound with salt to season the rice salad, we will harm our body and make it more probable that water retention and cellulite will appear. Instead we must abound with spices which are allies of the figure and health.

But let’s get to the fundamental question, namely that of calories. 100 grams of rice provide about 330 calories. In any case it must be said that during cooking this cereal absorbs a lot of water and therefore the yield is important. There is no better type of rice for this diet and you can choose whatever you like.

In principle however use whole grains would be better because they are richer in fiber and more satiating. Another benefit of brown rice is the low impact on blood sugar. For example, trying black rice or brown basmati rice that cooks in a few minutes could be a good idea.

Practical tips and mistakes to avoid

But let’s get to some practical advice that should not be underestimated. The rice salad is so tasty because it is dressed up with ham, cheese, etc. Obviously, however, we must not abound with these condiments because otherwise the salad becomes just the pretext for a binge of other. Secondly, only a portion should be consumed and avoid making an encore.

The right dressing for this salad is extra virgin olive oil mayonnaise and other fatty sauces should be avoided. If you want to make it tastier, herbs and spices and even lemon juice can be precious. The rice salad could be a single complete dish but it is important not to overdo the condiments and above all to choose the right ones that we have recommended.

Pay attention to how we prepare it

But let’s get to the tricks to make the salad really light. First of all it is better to be careful with preserves: the gardener is just fine but only if it’s pickled. On the other hand, products in oil would be better avoided. A good idea is to use lots of thinly sliced ​​vegetables create a colorful plate it’s pleasant.

To embellish the rice salad, legumes such as peas are fine and they can also be fine eggs, tuna and cooked ham. However, as we mentioned above, rice salad cannot be the pretext for overeating on fatty and unhealthy ingredients. Nutritionists often warn against such improper use of this dish.

Indeed the real problem with this dish it is more psychological than nutritional: it is easy to delude yourself that you are consuming a light and healthy dish while you are just eating a feast of ham and other fatty foods and condiments and therefore it is important to use it in the right way.

