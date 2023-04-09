Have you ever wondered if sleeping in socks is bad or can lead to benefits? The answer will amaze you, the expert speaks.

Sleeping well is essential for the individual’s mental and physical well-being. A good sleep habit can make a difference in terms of quality of life, energy during the day and overall health. In this article, we’ll talk about sleep habits that can affect sleep quality, and specifically, the controversy over socks in bed.

First, it’s important to choose the right blanket for sleeping. A light and breathable blanket it can be ideal for those who tend to sweat during the night, while a heavier blanket can offer greater thermal comfort for those who are cold. Your choice of pajamas can be just as important. A soft, breathable fabric, like cotton, can promote sleep, while synthetic fabrics might irritate the skin and cause excessive sweating.

Many people wonder if it’s better sleep with or without socks. Until recently, most sleep experts advised avoiding sleeping in socks. However, recently, Dr. Stefano Gaudio explained on TikTok that not only does it hurt to sleep in socks, but that it could even be beneficial for sleep quality.

Is sleeping in socks bad or not? The expert’s answer

According to Dr. Gaudio, socks can raise the temperature of your feet about 1.5 degrees, leading to vasodilation. This results in shorter times to fall asleep, increases sleep duration and wakes up less frequently during the night. Furthermore, improves the quality of sleep in general.

Many studies have shown that body temperature is a key factor in good quality sleep. The optimal temperature for a good sleep varies from person to person, but in general it is advisable to keep the room cool and comfortable, around 18-20 degrees Celsius. However, when your feet are cold, your body tends to concentrate heat in the chest and head area, making it more difficult for you to relax and fall asleep.

@dr.stefano.gaudio Have a good recovery 😁 #drstefanogaudio #fisioterapista #fisioterapia #dormirecoicalzini #dottorgaudio #buonrecupero ♬ Epic Motivational – StereojamMusic

In this sense, socks can help keep your feet warm at night, improving sleep. Obviously, it is important to choose the right socks. Socks that are too thick or made of synthetic materials could cause excessive perspiration and skin irritations, while soft and breathable socks, in cotton or wool, they could promote the feeling of warmth without causing problems.

