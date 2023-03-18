Stroke is brain damage caused when the blood supply to the brain is cut off by an artery blocked or ruptured. In the first case we speak of cerebral infarction or ischemic stroke, which is the most frequent form, in the second case we speak of cerebral hemorrhage or hemorrhagic stroke and it is the most serious form.

What is ischemic stroke deepening

Mauro Coruzzi “Platinette” suffered an ischemic stroke, is stable According to reports from the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research, stroke of ischemic origin is due to a prolonged lack of blood to the brain due to the absence of spraying of one of the main blood vessels. Cerebral ischemia can be caused by a narrowing or complete closure of one of the blood vessels supplying the brain. In some cases cerebral ischemia has a limited duration over time, in this case it is referred to as a transient ischemic attack (TIA). This problem can be resolved within 24 hours.

The most frequent symptoms deepening

Nature study: Erythritol sweetener linked to more heart attacks and strokes In transient ischemic attacks there are some typical and more frequent symptoms, among these include the sudden loss of vision in one eye, unilateral paresis, the appearance of a speech disorder (aphasia), double vision (diplopia), vertigo, bilateral visual impairment or bilateral paresis.

The main causes deepening

Electrodes “awaken” the arms and hands of two stroke-affected women Among the main risk factors of ischemic stroke, reported by the Mario Negri Institute, there is age, which is the main one, hypertension, high cholesterol, carotid stenosis and atrial fibrillation. Other causes of ischemic stroke are smoking, alcohol abuse, diabetes mellitus and insulin resistance, but also environmental pollution, obesity, chronic inflammatory states, stress and depression. Cause of ischemic stroke may also be some non-atherosclerotic diseases such as idiopathic or post-traumatic intracranial artery dissection, mitochondrial diseases, fibromuscular dysplasia, vasculitis, Sneddon and Susac syndromes, of autoimmune origin, and condition known as Moyamoya, of genetic origin.