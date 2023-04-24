“Isola dei Famosi”, Marco Predolin is the first castaway eliminated

April 24, 202321:10

Yes video After the success of the debut, second appointment with the “Island of the famous“. Enrico Papi and Vladimir Luxuria will be commenting on the episode, together with the owner of the house Ilary Blasi, ready to have their say without outspoken. Televoting has decreed that the castaway who must abandon the game is Marco Predolin.

Many surprises and challenges await our Castaways tonight. Alvin, connected from Honduras, will coordinate a test that will see Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise as protagonists: will they be able to pass it successfully?

Marco and Paolo: what vipers! lary Blasi connects with the castaways, who have gathered on a new beach: the “den of snakes”. Among them, in fact, there are two viperelle: Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise. The pair have a good word for everyone and say of their mates that they “dive on camera like pigeons on corn in the Piazza Duomo.”

The Cecchi Paone – Caldonazzo dispute The leaders Alessandro Cecchi Paone and Simone Antolini took their role very seriously. In particular, the conductor took it out on Caldonazzo, calling her a “fishmonger”. It all started with a pink boa that terrified Corinne Clery, who has a phobia of snakes. “She has a problem with women. Since I met her, she has screamed exaggeratedly with four women,” the showgirl says firmly.

The fire-gate In the tribe of Hombres Christopher Leoni lit the fire, but with deception (by stealing it from the Pairs). This unleashes the anger of his teammate Andrea Lo Cicero and also of Spirito who assigns him an official nomination. The fire of the Chicas was also lit incorrectly: both tribes are therefore deprived of their fire.

Marco Predolin eliminated Tribes compete for fire, food and items. They must overcome an obstacle course holding a brazier and light it on the altar. It is the Hombres who win and can choose three objects from the bazaar (fire, food and pot), then the Chicas (fire and mask) and lastly the Accoppiados (pasta and tomatoes). The public has decided that between Helena Prestes and Marco Predolin it is Predolin who has to abandon the reality show.

The proof of Mazzoli and Noise Marco Mazzoli and Paolo Noise miss their wives a lot. In fact, two tender hearts are hidden under the armor of funny guys. But their better halves are having a blast in Miami and the two are speechless. A special surprise for them: if at least one of them lasts three minutes on the inclined platform, they will be able to unwrap two gift packages. Mazzoli passes the test and the two can embrace the cardboard silhouettes of their wives again.

The Chicas fights In the tribe, harmony has been shattered from the beginning: from the hut to the food, they do not agree on anything. In particular, it is Fiore Argento who suffers, accused of being a thief and having problems with food, and Cristina Scuccia, who is especially affected by coexistence with Caldonazzo.

The apathy of the Hombres Andrea Lo Cicero complains about the apathy of his young comrades Christopher Leoni and Luca Vetrone, who spend the day sleeping and don’t roll up their sleeves. Despite the criticisms, however, the sportsman would not change tribe.

Andrea wins the leader test Andrea degli Hombres, Helena delle Chicas and Simone degli Accoppiados challenge each other for the leader race. Their goal is to move a series of rings from one side of the platform to the other: it is Andrea who wins the leader necklace: his tribe is immune and will be able to send an opponent to the nomination.

