They denounced three government officials of Mauricio Macri for “treason”

Lawyer Alejandro Sánchez Kalbermatten filed a criminal complaint today for “treason against the homeland” with the “purpose of terrorizing the population” alongs economists and former civil servants Hernán Lacunza, Guido Sandleris and Alfonso Prat Gay. They are accused of carrying out efforts “to prevent the country from obtaining a disbursement of money from the IMF«.

This Sunday, the executive director for Argentina before the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Sergio Chodos, had denounced in a media outlet that “three economists linked to the previous management of the economy portfolio of our country they had taken actions to ensure that loan disbursements were not made» from the IMF to Argentina.

This was reported through the complaint, filed today in the Federal Criminal and Correctional Chamber

“The news reports that three (3) economists linked to the management of the next past government would have asked officials of the multilateral organization not to provide assistance to Argentina until a new management assumes and thus negotiate with other officials,” he details. The document.

It also indicates that “the description made of who would have been those economists who carried out these steps was held to be it would be Hernán Lacunza, Alfonso Prat-Gay and Guido Sandleris and that with this strategy they would be looking to push the country towards a ‘default’«.

In this sense, Sánchez Kalbermatten filed the complaint for “usurpation of titles”in addition to the crimes of “treason against the homeland”, aggravated by the “purpose of terrorizing the population or forcing national public authorities or foreign governments or agents of an international organization to carry out an act or refrain from doing so”.

The complaint also states that “although the behavior described does not specifically include the use of weapons against the Nation, it could be interpreted that the steps taken to prevent the country from obtaining a disbursement of money from the IMF are intended to damage the country’s economy and therefore undermine its integrity and economic stability«.

“This type of action can be considered as a form of collaboration with the enemies of the Nation or of putting the security of the State at risk, which could be interpreted as a form of treason against the homeland,” he adds.

With information from Telam




