[The Epoch Times, April 15, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporters Yang Yang and Ma Shanen in Los Angeles) Many people of insight are worried about the frequent incidents in contemporary society that violate the benevolent nature of mankind and challenge mankind’s desire for peace. The same is true for Wu Zhaofeng, vice chairman of the Taiwan Guild in Greater Los Angeles, who is eager to find out. After reading the article “Why Human Beings” by Master Li Hongzhi, he said: “This article gave me a lot of inspiration, which is not found in previous articles, documents or teachings.”

“My biggest feeling is that this article asks people to do good deeds, to do good deeds, not to do bad deeds, and to accumulate merit.” Wu Zhaofeng said.

Humans are self-destructing without knowing it

In recent years, the world has been shrouded in the shadow of the epidemic, coupled with the Russia-Ukraine war since last year and the global inflation crisis, mankind is experiencing the biggest crisis in modern history. Wu Zhaofeng found that during this period, many people behaved selfishly, intrigue, and degenerate in their spiritual lives. He believes: “The publication of this article can give people hope, a guide that can guide people on the right path in the future.”

Wu Zhaofeng said that many people are in the “self-destructive” mode of life, but they don’t understand it; some people are committing crimes knowingly, so that they will lose the chance to go to the heavenly world. “I feel that Master Li has insight into this point.”

Wu Zhaofeng said that the most important thing to be a human being is to “respect the heaven and the earth”. Although the truth is simple, you can only understand this point if you truly understand religion. In China, the most populous country, because the CCP regime suppresses the freedom of belief, many people are deluded, thinking that belief is meaningless, but they believe in the CCP’s way. And people without faith will slowly go astray.

He believes: “If the CCP policy cannot be removed, they will become the biggest crisis in the world.”

Abandon religious disputes and return to original humanity

In the past, there were endless disputes and even wars between religions over who is God and who is a prophet. Wu Zhaofeng himself believes in Christianity. He believes that because of different interpretations of the truth, each religion has a slightly different value. However, this article by Master Li “removes some of the values ​​imposed on people by different cultures and religions. Back to the most primitive question of human nature”.

“The core philosophy of Falun Gong, ‘Truthfulness, Compassion, Forbearance’, is actually going back to the most primitive idea.” He said, “If the most primitive part is grasped, everything else can be respected, opened up, and preserved.”

Wu Zhaofeng believes that this is why the CCP persecutes Falun Gong: “Because when you go back to the most primitive ideas, it (the CCP) shows its true colors and has no way to deceive people.”

“Everyone goes back to the original point. I don’t care what color your clothes are, how many times you’ve been married, where your parents are, I and you are just soul-to-soul contact, very simple. Returning to simplicity, there is a way not to be influenced by coercion and temptation.” He wants people to communicate with each other in the kindest and most natural way, not to hurt each other.

Wu Zhaofeng often needs to contact different parties and social groups on weekdays, but he always has a way to communicate calmly with people with different political stances. He said that Master Li’s article was very helpful to him, and many of the concepts were very consistent with the views and understandings he had learned before; at the same time, this article was also easily accepted by the public.

He believes that although the prophets or founders of religious beliefs in the past left a lot of spiritual wealth, what they said was combined with the way of thinking of human beings at that time, and modern people often have a little understanding after reading it. There have also been many religious conflicts and even wars in history due to misunderstanding or disagreement over doctrine.

Wu Zhaofeng felt that Master Li had insight into the thoughts and values ​​of modern people. After reading the article, it is easy to understand and there will be no misunderstanding. , you prepare for the future, and you must grasp every minute and every second of this life.”

Very helpful for parent-child education

One of Wu Zhaofeng’s two daughters is in elementary school and the other is in kindergarten. He said the article also helped him learn how to raise his children.

He believes that most of children’s knowledge comes from the information given by their parents, but as children grow up, they will also have their own thinking. “Parents can’t give their children answers to all questions, but they can teach them how to look at the world. “.

He said that as a parent, you should practice yourself, be honest in doing things, and teach your children to be honest and kind. Because children will be affected by various external influences during the growth process, “being influenced by YouTube, Douyin, and his friends, which may cause them to have very biased ideas about how to behave in the future.”

Wu Zhaofeng often took his daughter to participate in anti-communist rallies in front of the CCP Consulate in Los Angeles to support Uyghurs, Tibetans, Taiwanese, Hong Kong people, etc. “Why take them there? When they are young, they can learn some of the most important principles of life, how to do good deeds, and how to maintain a kind heart.” He said. ◇

