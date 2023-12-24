Home » Actor Song Jiang Decides Not to Participate in the 2023 SBS Drama Awards: First Public TV Awards Ceremony Scrapped
Actor Song Jiang Decides Not to Participate in the 2023 SBS Drama Awards: First Public TV Awards Ceremony Scrapped

In a surprising turn of events, actor Song Jiang has decided not to attend the “2023 SBS Drama Awards,” causing the first public TV awards ceremony to be scrapped. According to reports from Korean media, Song Jiang, who was set to participate in the award ceremony held by SBS in Seoul on December 29, has cited a busy schedule as the reason for his absence.

The decision has left many fans and industry insiders disappointed, as Song Jiang’s absence means that he will miss the first public TV awards ceremony. Speculation had arisen that his decision not to attend was due to his enlistment schedule, but it has been confirmed that his enlistment is scheduled for the first half of next year, making this rumor baseless.

Despite the disappointing news, Song Jiang’s absence has sparked discussions within the industry, especially with his current project, “A Date with the Devil,” still airing. Fans and viewers can expect to see how this development will affect the show and the reactions from the public as a result of Song Jiang’s unexpected announcement.

