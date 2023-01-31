Home Entertainment The Catholic Culture Podcast: 147 – The World Is Falling Away
Entertainment

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 147 – The World Is Falling Away

by admin
The Catholic Culture Podcast: 147 – The World Is Falling Away

Nov 11, 2022

Catholic poet Jane Greer joins the podcast to read from her
third collection, The World As We Know It Is Falling Away.
She discusses the spiritual challenges that came with the great
success of her previous book, Love Like a Conflagration,
connecting to a major theme of her new book: fallen man’s thwarted
desire to exceed divinely ordained limits to earthly delights, in
the face of death and apocalypse – along with the real beauty of
the gifts God has given us to enjoy in this life.

Links

The World As We Know It Is Falling Away
https://lambingpress.com/product/the-world-as-we-know-it-is-falling-away-new-poems-by-jane-greer/

Ep. 81 – Love Like a Conflagration
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-81-love-like-conflagration-jane-greer/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Breaking the routine with artistic energy vollgas x Keith Harlem joint energy drink "confession can" surprise listing jqknews

You may also like

146 – 40 Days for Life Co-Founder Shawn...

“The Wandering Earth 2” is a propaganda project...

music & spirituality, the common good, Mary’s river

Resonate with art, let fate depend on each...

My brother from abroad took a picture of...

148—Being Is Better Than Not Being—Christopher Mirus

2023 Chongqing Fashion Art Week x ELLE WeChat...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 149 – Duns Scotus,...

At the French Embassy in Italy a dialogue...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: 150 – Solemnities and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy