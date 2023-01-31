Catholic poet Jane Greer joins the podcast to read from her

third collection, The World As We Know It Is Falling Away.

She discusses the spiritual challenges that came with the great

success of her previous book, Love Like a Conflagration,

connecting to a major theme of her new book: fallen man’s thwarted

desire to exceed divinely ordained limits to earthly delights, in

the face of death and apocalypse – along with the real beauty of

the gifts God has given us to enjoy in this life.

Links

The World As We Know It Is Falling Away

https://lambingpress.com/product/the-world-as-we-know-it-is-falling-away-new-poems-by-jane-greer/

Ep. 81 – Love Like a Conflagration

https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-81-love-like-conflagration-jane-greer/

