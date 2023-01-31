Nov 11, 2022
Catholic poet Jane Greer joins the podcast to read from her
third collection, The World As We Know It Is Falling Away.
She discusses the spiritual challenges that came with the great
success of her previous book, Love Like a Conflagration,
connecting to a major theme of her new book: fallen man’s thwarted
desire to exceed divinely ordained limits to earthly delights, in
the face of death and apocalypse – along with the real beauty of
the gifts God has given us to enjoy in this life.
Links
The World As We Know It Is Falling Away
https://lambingpress.com/product/the-world-as-we-know-it-is-falling-away-new-poems-by-jane-greer/
Ep. 81 – Love Like a Conflagration
https://www.catholicculture.org/commentary/ep-81-love-like-conflagration-jane-greer/
