The “post-00s” who reached the top of the Su Cup despite adversity are gradually gaining more wings – A look back at Guoyu 2023 – Xinhuanet

Su Cup reaches top spot despite adversity, “post-2000s” are gaining more wings——Looking back at Guoyu 2023

The Badminton World Tour Finals recently concluded, marking the end of the Chinese badminton team’s challenging year. Despite facing adversity and setbacks, the team has displayed remarkable resilience and achievement throughout the year. The team’s performance this year includes winning gold and silver in major and smaller events, showcasing strength and character in headwind games. Additionally, a group of “post-00s” teenagers have accelerated their growth and are emerging as formidable competitors for their senior counterparts.

The most significant championship for the team this year was the Sudirman Cup, where they overcame formidable opponents and staged dramatic comebacks. Zhang Jun, chairman of the Chinese Badminton Association, attributed the team’s success to a “never give up” attitude. They also performed well in other events, including the Hangzhou Asian Games, where they garnered 4 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals, an increase compared to the previous session.

In addition to their Asian Games success, the Chinese team also won the Asian Mixed Team Championship title and excelled at the World Championships and Asian Championships. In the BWF World Tour Finals, Guoyu won 2 gold medals and 3 silver medals, with several players receiving individual accolades for their outstanding performances.

The year also saw veteran players continuing to make significant contributions to the team’s success. However, it was the emergence of the “post-00s” players that truly stood out. Li Shifeng, Liang Weikeng/Wang Chang, Liu Shengshu/Tan Ning, and Jiang Zhenbang/Wei Yaxin have all made significant strides in their respective events, despite facing challenges such as lack of experience and psychological fluctuations in competition.

Looking ahead to next year, the Chinese team aims to consolidate their rankings in preparation for the upcoming Olympics. They will continue striving for points and qualifications in the hope of avenging past disappointments and aiming for new victories. The team is also preparing for the Thomas Cup and Uber Cup, hoping to make amends for their previous performances in these competitions.

As the national badminton team reflects on their achievements in 2023, many players expressed their gratitude and determination for the upcoming year. They acknowledge the challenges faced and the growth they have experienced, expressing their eagerness to continue competing and striving for success.

The Chinese badminton team’s performance in 2023 has been one of resilience, growth, and success. As they look towards the future, they are determined to continue their journey towards greater achievements on the international stage.

