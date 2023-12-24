SPILL |[Review]JLab Epic Lab Edition: First impression of “good sound”

New Epic Lab Edition Headphones Feature Advanced Design and Functionality

Revolutionary Technology in Sound and Connectivity

The new Epic Lab Edition headphones are set to revolutionize the way we experience sound and connectivity. With a hybrid unit configuration featuring a 10mm moving coil unit and a Knowles moving iron unit, these headphones promise a delicacy, balance, and clarity in sound like never before. Designed with Bluetooth 5.3 specifications and LE Audio audio functions, the Epic Lab Edition ensures low-latency, low-power consumption, and low-distortion Bluetooth connections when paired with compatible Android phones.

Advanced Noise Reduction and Multi-Point Connection

One of the standout features of the Epic Lab Edition headphones is the popular active noise reduction technology. Equipped with 3 MEMS microphones in each earphone, these headphones effectively suppress wind noise and environmental noise. Users also have the ability to adjust the intensity of noise reduction using the exclusive “JLab” App. Additionally, the headphones feature multi-point connection technology that allows for simultaneous connection to 2 devices, such as mobile phones, tablets, or computers.

Long-Lasting Battery Life and Fast Charging

When it comes to battery life, the Epic Lab Edition headphones do not disappoint. With the strength of the active noise reduction function, these headphones provide between 9 to 13 hours of use on a single charge, and when combined with the charging box, they can offer up to 36 hours of use. With fast charging capabilities, just 10 minutes of charging can provide up to 2 hours of use, ensuring users never have to worry about running out of battery.

Superior Connectivity and Low Latency

The Epic Lab Edition headphones also come with a USB-C wireless adapter that provides instant connectivity and extremely low latency. With an official delay of only about 20ms, these headphones outperform general Bluetooth transmission, making it easier to synchronize audio and video, particularly when watching movies or playing video games.

With all these advanced features and more, the Epic Lab Edition headphones are set to redefine the headphone experience. Whether it’s the superior sound quality, advanced connectivity, or long-lasting battery life, these headphones have left no spec or feature unturned.

