Israel – Hamas at war, today’s news | Attack by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, Norwegian oil tanker on fire

• It is the 67th day of the war: over 17,900 Palestinians dead, including 7,112 children, according to Hamas. In Israel 1,200 died in the attack on October 7.

• Moscow: «Hamas asked to release all hostages», while two proposals are taking shape within the European Union: one provides for sanctions against Hamas, the other sanctions against extremist Israeli settlers in the West Bank.

05.18 am – The ship hit by the Yemeni rebels is a Norwegian oil tanker

A missile launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen hit a Norwegian-flagged ship in the Ba el-Mandeb Strait, which separates the Arabian Peninsula from Africa, yesterday (Monday). This was announced by the US Army. The chemical tanker Strinda was hit by a cruise missile launched from a Houthi-controlled area of ​​Yemen, the US Central Command (Centcom) said on X. A fire broke out on board and the American destroyer USS Mason arrived to help the ship, Centcom added, specifying that at the moment no casualties have been reported.

02.26 am – Blinken to Israel: take all possible measures to protect civilians

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz about efforts to “facilitate the safe return of all remaining hostages” in Gaza and increasing levels of humanitarian assistance. “Secretary Blinken stressed the urgent need to take concrete steps to defuse tensions in the West Bank and reiterated that Israel must take all possible measures to avoid harm to civilians,” US State Department spokesman Matt Miller said. “Blinken stressed that the United States remains committed to taking concrete steps toward establishing a Palestinian state.”

02.11 am – Merchant ship on fire in the Red Sea after Houthi rebel attack

A merchant ship is reportedly on fire in the Red Sea off the coast of Yemen, due to a suspected attack by Houthi rebels. This was reported by the international media, citing the United Kingdom’s Maritime Commercial Operations Agency (Ukmto). The attack reportedly occurred last Monday about 15 nautical miles from the Houthi-controlled Yemeni port city of Mokha. The ship was located in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, which connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Backed by Iran, the Houthis have repeatedly attacked shipping in the Red Sea since Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas began on October 7. Yemeni rebels threatened on Saturday to attack any vessel heading to Israeli ports. A French frigate shot down two drones in the Red Sea yesterday morning after being attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles, the Foreign Ministry in Paris said. Earlier this month, a US destroyer shot down three drones while providing assistance to commercial ships in the Red Sea hit by attacks from Yemen, according to Washington.

01.57 am – Biden: we will supply weapons to Israel until we eliminate Hamas

“We will continue to supply weapons to Israel until we eliminate Hamas and work towards the safe return of the hostages.” US President Joe Biden said this at a reception at the White House on the occasion of the Jewish holiday of Hanukkah. “But I say to the Israelis that we must work to protect civilians” in Gaza, he said again. Meanwhile, several family members of the American hostages in Gaza had asked to attend the reception but never received the invitation, the father of a missing 19-year-old Israeli-American explained to CNN.

01.56 am – Humanitarian emergency in Gaza, here is the assault by civilians on aid trucks

01.49 am – Al Arabiya: «Possible Israel-Hamas talks next week»

Hamas and Israel could begin talks next week on a new prisoner swap deal, Emirati broadcaster Al Arabiya reported last night, citing a Palestinian official. “We expect major talks on a new prisoner exchange deal next week,” the source said. “Hamas called for a total ceasefire because it did not close the door to a humanitarian truce on new terms,” added the Palestinian official quoted by Al Arabiya.

