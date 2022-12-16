Home Health Iss, flu stops running but still high intensity – Healthcare
Iss, flu stops running but still high intensity – Healthcare

Iss, flu stops running but still high intensity – Healthcare

The growth in the number of cases of flu-like syndromes (ILI) in Italy has stopped. In the 49th week of 2022, in fact, the incidence is equal to 15.5 cases per thousand assisted (16.0 in the previous week) and stands in the high intensity range. The data released by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità refer to the week from 5 to 11 December 2022. In six Regions (Piedmont, Bolzano PA, Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Marche, Abruzzo) the incidence has exceeded the threshold of maximum intensity . Calabria and Sardinia have not activated InfluNet surveillance. Children under 5 are most affected.

