Iss, there are almost 8 million alcohol consumers at risk – Health

In 2021 there were 7.7 million Italians over the age of 11 (equal to 20% of men and 8.7% of women) who drank such quantities of alcohol as to expose their health to risk. Three and a half million people drank to get drunk and 750,000 were harmful consumers, i.e. those who consumed alcohol causing damage to their health, either physically or mentally. And if it is true that many values ​​have decreased back to pre-pandemic levels, it is equally true that these were still high and that the decreases, almost always recorded for men and not for women, are far from achieving the Sustainable Health Goals of the United Nations 2030 Agenda. The photograph is taken, as every year, by the National Alcohol Observatory (Ona) of the Higher Institute of Health, which reworked the Istat data on the occasion of the Alcohol Prevention Day.

Among consumers at risk, young people are especially concerned (about 1,370,000 between 11 and 25 years of age, of which 620,000 are minors), women (about 2.5 million, up since 2014, with peaks of consumers at risk of 29 % among minors aged 16-17), the elderly (2.6 million, of which one in 3 and almost one in 10 over 65 are at risk: they exceed on a daily basis and consume between meals).

