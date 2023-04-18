Home » it is the first time in Italy
Health

it is the first time in Italy

by admin

A pacemaker without electrodes. It has been implanted for the first time in Italy in the San Vincenzo hospital in Taormina (Messina) in a 36 year old young man suffering from complex congenital heart disease and who had already undergone numerous open heart surgeries and multiple pacemaker implants for persistent bradycardia. This was announced by the hospital itself.

Berlusconi hospitalized: the tumor, the pacemaker and Covid. The thousand resurrections of Cav

Apple, from iPhone to Airpods earphones: «Keep them away from the chest, they can interfere with pacemakers»

Pacemaker without electrodes: it is the first time in Italy

The patient was very fatigued and had a heart rate between 20 and 30 beats per minute. He had six electrodes in his heart, all malfunctioning and whose extraction would have required an operation in extracorporeal circulation, or an open heart operation, with a substantial risk due to the numerous surgical procedures already carried out and due to the widespread adhesions that the electrodes contract with the veins of the patient. These are the reasons that prompted the medical team – made up of the electrophysiologist Rosario Photiby pediatric cardiologists and heart surgeons Paolo Guccione and Salvatore Agati eco-coordinated by Ludovico VasquezHead of Cardiology at the San Vincenzo Hospital in Taormina – to use a “Micra” miniaturized pacemaker without electrodes.

The intervention, which lasted about 90 minutes, was carried out in local anesthesia. Through the veins of the groin, the Micra pacemaker was brought into the right ventricle and then hooked to the myocardium of the interventricular septum.

See also  Nick Cave in concert discovers a new tenderness - Giovanni Ansaldo

The implant determined the restoration of the physiological activation of the heart with a heart rate between 70 and 90 beats per minute relieving symptoms and allowing the patient to leave the hospital as early as the day following the surgery.

Heart transplant, 15 hours of surgery, but it doesn’t hold up: Emanuele dies at 47, leaves 4 children

You may also like

Hearing aids can protect against dementia

PATIENTS WITH ATOPIC DISEASE RISK ARTHROSIS Orthopedics

Federal-state working group presents key points for hospital...

Iss, there are almost 8 million alcohol consumers...

5 healthy foods that aren’t healthy at all:...

BAH and BPI: Connecting common challenges

The Consulta opens the way for Cospito to...

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Everyone should do strength training: an interview with...

Hunger timer, males eat at night and gain...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy