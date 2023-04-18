A pacemaker without electrodes. It has been implanted for the first time in Italy in the San Vincenzo hospital in Taormina (Messina) in a 36 year old young man suffering from complex congenital heart disease and who had already undergone numerous open heart surgeries and multiple pacemaker implants for persistent bradycardia. This was announced by the hospital itself.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Berlusconi hospitalized: the tumor, the pacemaker and Covid. The thousand resurrections of Cav

Apple, from iPhone to Airpods earphones: «Keep them away from the chest, they can interfere with pacemakers»

Pacemaker without electrodes: it is the first time in Italy

The patient was very fatigued and had a heart rate between 20 and 30 beats per minute. He had six electrodes in his heart, all malfunctioning and whose extraction would have required an operation in extracorporeal circulation, or an open heart operation, with a substantial risk due to the numerous surgical procedures already carried out and due to the widespread adhesions that the electrodes contract with the veins of the patient. These are the reasons that prompted the medical team – made up of the electrophysiologist Rosario Photiby pediatric cardiologists and heart surgeons Paolo Guccione and Salvatore Agati eco-coordinated by Ludovico VasquezHead of Cardiology at the San Vincenzo Hospital in Taormina – to use a “Micra” miniaturized pacemaker without electrodes.

The intervention, which lasted about 90 minutes, was carried out in local anesthesia. Through the veins of the groin, the Micra pacemaker was brought into the right ventricle and then hooked to the myocardium of the interventricular septum.

The implant determined the restoration of the physiological activation of the heart with a heart rate between 70 and 90 beats per minute relieving symptoms and allowing the patient to leave the hospital as early as the day following the surgery.

Heart transplant, 15 hours of surgery, but it doesn’t hold up: Emanuele dies at 47, leaves 4 children