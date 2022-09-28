The Ministry of Health withdraws a certain product for sale from supermarkets. Here’s what it is.

All of us when we get hold of one kitchen we want to make it as livable as possible so we try to furnish it with useful products and accessories for lunch and dinner that make our life more comfortable.

For this we go to shops looking for cutlery, glasses, plates and everything you need to cook and to place meals, also trying to get higher quality products in the event of guests.

Ministry of Health: here is the new recall

Many times, however, we let ourselves be dazzled by the decorations and we do not pay attention to the quality of the products and we find ourselves having to change our kitchen tools after a few uses.

Although there are many shops around that give the opportunity to buy good quality products at moderate prices, we often run into other problems concerning the origin of the materials and the possibility that they have been produced with materials not suitable for the consumption of food and therefore harmful to health.

But this can also happen to the foods themselves. It often happens that certain batches of food come withdrawn from trade and reported for the presence in them of substances that can cause problems in human health.

These substances are introduced into the products due to errors on the part of the production and packaging of them and therefore to regularize their marketing and control their quality there are employees and the same Ministry of Health.

This Ministry it also issues recalls of products that have been considered dangerous, so that the consumer can avoid using them and possibly request a refund from where the purchase was made if this corresponds to the lots withdrawn from the market.

In recent weeks there are many press releases published on the website of Ministry of Health regarding products dangerous for humans including some batches of Fast-Slowthe oral solution of the supplement of the Quetidia.

This product could contain the presence of aeffervescence not good for the body in some batches of some bottles which could lead to the leakage of the liquid contained in them.

On September 22, however, it was the turn of some ice cream lots Häagen-Dazs have a recall with immediate withdrawal from the market of certain lots due to the presence of chloroethanol in them that brings important damage to the human organism.

The dangerous glasses

On September 24, after a few days, the Ministry of Health has issued a new reminder this time regarding the line of some table glasses with the T-TABLE TOP brand.

This recall was made due to the risk of migration of some substances that can come into contact with food and therefore pose a risk to humans if ingested.

One of these migrant substances is the formaldehyde that in these glasses exceeds the limits established by law if it is defined as not risky for humans but in this case they were found not to comply with the regulation.

Formaldehyde is none other than one molecule which is usually used in health sector. More commonly called formalin it is useful to defeat bacteria and is used as a food additive for food preservation, within the limits set for tolerance in the human body.

Due to its high toxicity if it comes into contact it can cause irritation to the eyes, throat and nose becoming carcinogenic if inhaled at long exposure and also cause fatigue and skin problems.

In particular the Production lot withdrawn from trade is the LOT. NR. T-T602 and anyone who has purchased this type of glasses and finds it at home is invited to return it and ask for a refund at the point of sale.

Furthermore, especially in this period, it is advisable to visit the website frequently Ministry of Health precisely to check if the products purchased have not been withdrawn from the market so as not to find themselves having ingested substances that could carry an important risk in our body.

All products considered “dangerous” will be promptly recalled with a press release on the website of Ministry of Health with a link to the official document.

