I am a 42 year old dad. Married for twelve, and in a rather turbulent marriage. But after some cheating – one of which saw my wife fucking my best friend – and some therapy, we got back together, got back in line, and created a beautiful family. Today we both declare ourselves bisexual and practice ethical non-monogamy. Here’s my question: My wife doesn’t actively seek out other lovers, I do that often. Looking for sex on her apps horrifies her and she refuses to try. But lately she has proposed to become poly – to date together with other couples – only to crush the idea after having met only one couple. She also makes me feel judged when I ask her permission to have sex with other people or date. In theory she wants openness, but in practice she seems against it. We communicate well and the permission continues to give it to me (not before making me feel judged), while I always keep it updated, even if when I inform her of a new adventure she reacts with annoyance. I’m not sure what to do.

– Often Practicing Ethical Non-monogamy

Has it ever occurred to you that maybe, just maybe, your wife doesn’t want to hear about your every adventure? Or maybe none at all? I mean, it seems clear to me that she doesn’t want to. It’s all written in the letter: she doesn’t like to talk about your dating, your fucking, your adventures, etc., and yet you insist on asking and telling.

You talk about “some betrayals” at the beginning of the marriage, OPEN, before you both declared yourselves bisexual and opened the couple. But specify the details of only one: your wife fucked your best friend. She must have been tough. I am glad that you went to therapy, you were able to work through the consequences and overcome them, evolving and deciding to start a family together. But I get the impression that I am missing key information – like who came up with the idea of ​​opening the couple (you?) And how your wife felt when she accepted (terribly guilty?) – and therefore I have no choice but to hypothesize.

You have been married for twelve years, you have started a family after those initial turmoil, which means that your child or your children are still young, perhaps very young. Your wife may wish she had other sexual partners, but right now she doesn’t have the energy of hers, as she is doing… judging by your letter… far more than her part of her parenting work. I mean, if you just run away from encounters, fucks and various adventures, leaving her at home alone with the child / children, it is possible that your wife is irritated with you and that you interpret her irritation as her judgment. .

And if you proposed to open up the couple and she agreed – after fucking your best friend – maybe she doesn’t feel free to deny you permission to fuck with others, and that too can be a source of irritation. Irritation that you, even in this case, could mistake for moral judgment.

Anyway, OPEN, if I were married to a person who agrees to open up the couple but then appears irritated or upset or makes me feel dirty every time I ask her ok to fuck with someone else, I would have a few questions for her: does she want her really, the open couple? Did you ever want it? Do you still want it? And if she wanted it and still wants it, by chance, would you prefer the “you say every fucking detail” to “you do it but you don’t say it”?

I think a few sessions of confrontation / control with your couple therapist are required. Perhaps, after having a child (or more than one), your wife has changed her mind. Or maybe, even though she has betrayed you, she ultimately would prefer monogamy. Or she who knows, maybe she is okay with you fucking with other people but she would like – at least as long as the children are small – to see you less adventurous and more dad.

But mine are just hypotheses. Your wife knows. Ask him.