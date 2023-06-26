It seems to be in Montecarlo but we are in our country, can you tell me where?

No one would say that we are in our country, because, in fact, this wonderful place looks a lot like Monte Carlo. That’s where it is.

This place looks so beautiful Montecarlo. Instead, it’s in our country and it’s really very reachable.

The summer holidays of the Italians

Sometimes it is thought that it is more interesting to visit places outside the Italian borders. Actually, there are numerous Italian locations which have nothing to envy to those placed abroad.

At this time of the year, in this regard, many people have already made plans, have booked their own summer holidays and, some, perhaps, are packing their bags.

On the other hand, this year, the temperatures have risen very soon in almost all areas of Italy, from North to South.

So, this predominantly summer weather it can do nothing but entice you even more to switch off and enjoy relaxing days.

Of course, unfortunately, even if the health crisis we have left it behind, for now, it is mostly theinflation.

This situation of economic scarcity, therefore, could lead to the decision to stay at home or to be absent only for a week or for a few days.

However, according to the most recent forecasts, apparently, neither the decrease in purchasing power it is putting a decisive brake on Italian families.

In particular, according to the survey carried out by the tourism observatory of Confcommercethey should be approx 30 million Italians who will take off some whim during l’estate 2023.

As often happens, moreover, it seems that it is still the women who remain on the podium seaside locations.

So, consequently, the art City will probably be chosen by the 15% of the Bel Paese and the mountain resort from11%.

Remaining within the Italian borders, therefore, apparently, the Sardiniathe Sicily and the Liguria.

Instead, those who decide to leave Italy could, for example, head to Spain, in Francein Greecein AustriaIn the United Kingdom.

The Italian resort similar to Monte Carlo

L’Italiaas you know, is truly a combination of beauty and qualityboth in terms of landscapes and gastronomy.

For this reason, therefore, when you decide to pack your bags for the holidaysbefore looking elsewhere, one should consider the many wonderful places in Italy.

In particular, in the following lines we would like to dwell on a place in our country which, in fact, has nothing to envy, for example, not even the beautiful Montecarlo.

Indeed, if you want to look, this enchanting place looks a lot like the famous areas near the city-state of the Principality of Monaco.

We are referring, precisely, to Portorosa. In short, if you want to stay in Italy, this is the right place to choose.

In particular, it is a tourist complex really mind blowing, surrounded by nature and characterized by Beautiful city overlooking the canals and the marina.

To be precise, Portorosa is located between the Gulf of Milazzo and the Gulf of Tyndaris. It is, however, considered that it is the largest tourist center in Sicily and even one of the most exclusive in the Mediterranean Sea.

This beautiful structure, in this case, was designed some time ago by Julius Minolettithat is, an enterprising architect of Lombard origins.

Minolettitherefore, decided to plan this tourist center, inspired by the Port Grimaud which, for the uninitiated, is a pleasant seaside village located on the French Riviera.

Finally, the land where this large structure was built, in the past, housed fields of vines and citrus fruits.

In short, it is a truly breathtaking place, similar to Monte Carlo, which is located in our country and which is worth a visit.

