A metropolitan playground with a (breathtaking) view of the Colosseum. Colle Oppio changes its face and does so by opening its spaces to very young skate and freestyle bike lovers thanks to the structure set up for the World Cup last June and which can now be used by everyone. But that’s not all, because this “outdoor gym” will also have soccer and volleyball fields, in addition to the basketball one.

Inaugurated this afternoon, Tuesday 20 December, by the Mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri, the Minister for Sport and Youth, Andrea Abodi, the Capitoline councilor Alessandro Onorato (at Major events, Tourism, Sport and Fashion), the Councilor for the Environment Sabrina Alfonsi and the President of Sport and Health, Vito Cozzoli. An occasion in which the redevelopment project of Colle Oppio was illustrated, born from the cooperation between the Municipality of Rome, the Department of Sport and Sport and Health. The keys to the Skatepark were symbolically handed over to the skaters led by Olympic skateboarder Alessandro Mazzara.

Sport e salute undertook to manage the area for two years, creating a real playground. A volleyball court, an urban soccer field and an area dedicated to fitness with machines useful for isotonic and cardio activities, which can also be used by the disabled and children, will soon be built alongside the skate rink. “The teamwork worked – says Cozzoli -. A precious collaboration to keep a promise made some time ago: to leave an important legacy to the city of Rome, using the language of young people, the language of modernity”. “A unique playground that gives the idea of ​​a city that builds places of meeting, of sport – recalls the mayor Gualtieri – a model that we intend to develop with Sport and Health and the Department for Sport”.

Furthermore, Rome becomes the top destination of world skateboarding thanks to the joint project between the International World Skate Federation, Sport and Health and the Italian Roller Sports Federation and will host one of the stages of the “World street skateboarding tour” until 2025. “The inauguration of this area is part of the perspective of an exemplary Rome – comments Andrea Abodi, Minister for Sport and Youth -. A point of reference, an example of collaboration to be multiplied indefinitely. A factory of trust and hope even for less central realities in the capital”. “It wasn’t obvious to be here today to open this playground to everyone, here where the skating champions were protagonists a few months ago – says councilor Onorato -. A winning model to be replicated throughout Rome, a great work of participation”.