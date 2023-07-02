It works with a drink!

It’s summer, you’ve finished work and are slowly heading home, but you’re thirsty. You’ll find a bottle of delicious chilled buttermilk in the fridge at home. Yes, this is the perfect healthy drink for summer. But did you know that this drink can also work wonders when cleaning the bathroom? Read on to find out how you can clean your bathroom – with a little buttermilk and our insider tips, the bathtub, shower and tiles will shine like new again! It works and you don’t need to invest so much time and money.

[toc]

Why is a bathroom cleaning with natural agents recommended?

Why is cleaning at home with natural products so important and recommended? We’ll explain that to you first. Natural cleaners like buttermilk are not only affordable, they are also safer alternatives to store-bought chemical cleaners.

Common allergens and respiratory problems can be avoided by using home remedies for cleaning. Cleaners that contain chemicals pose a serious health risk to both young and old. Do not use bathroom cleaners that contain harmful chemicals unless you are familiar with their side effects. Regular use of chemicals can significantly increase the cost of replacing pipes. Therefore, eco-friendly cleaning products are a good choice for this task. They will protect your bathroom fixtures and won’t damage the walls or floors. Air fresheners are commonly used in homes, especially toilets, to improve air quality. However, their components alter air quality, which can have a negative impact on your health. If you use natural cleaning products, you don’t have to worry about that. They contain no chemicals or potentially hazardous ingredients. You don’t have to worry about the smell of harsh chemicals in your toilet bothering you. There are no harmful chemicals in home remedies. In addition, the plastic bottles from the buttermilk can be recycled and reused once they are empty. This method not only reduces pollution but also waste disposal.

Buttermilk – the healthy drink

Buttermilk is rich in proteins, which are essential for developing strong muscles, skin, and bones. It is the low-fat liquid that remains in the butter churn after butter is made. Their rich flavor comes from the healthy cultures that form when the cream is left at room temperature for a short time. Buttermilk used to be beneficial in the kitchen because it had a longer shelf life than raw milk due to the added cultures. This was especially true before the invention of refrigeration.

Buttermilk is still a type of sour milk, like yogurt or kefir, but these days most dairies inoculate fresh, pasteurized milk with cultures (harmless lactic acid bacteria) to make the buttermilk we buy in bottles and cartons at the supermarket.

Clean bathrooms with buttermilk – tips for shower, bathtub and tiles

Stubborn stains in the shower stall or bathtub can be removed with buttermilk.

Clean bath and shower tub

You only need 500ml – 1L of buttermilk – the surface area in the bath is larger so we recommend getting a little more buttermilk. With this miracle product, you can not only get acrylic shower cubicles and bathtubs sparkling clean, but also clean your tiles. You can restore the shine of your bathroom in a flash – limescale, dirt and deposits can be removed effortlessly.

Important tip: Your bathtub (or shower) should be dry when you start cleaning.

Follow the 3 simple steps:

First, close the bathtub drain. Then pour the buttermilk into the bath and spread the liquid around, for example using a soft cleaning cloth or a microfiber cloth. Avoid brushes with hard bristles. Leave the drink on the floor for about 1 hour. After the exposure time, rinse off the bathtub.

If you want to keep your bath and shower tray stain-free, rinse it thoroughly with clear water after each use and dry it with a microfiber cloth.

Get tiles shiny again with buttermilk

As with the bathtub cleaning, spread the buttermilk over the tiles with a soft microfiber cloth. Wait and wipe down your floor or walls.

DIY cleaning supplies made with buttermilk, salt, and vinegar

You can make the buttermilk even more effective by adding some salt and vinegar. The tub will look like new when you rinse the mixture off with water.

You need:

300ml buttermilk 300ml vinegar 200g salt

That’s how it works:

Use this mixture to add an extra sparkle to your bathtub or shower stall: Combine the buttermilk, white vinegar, and salt in a bowl. You can then scrub the tub with a cleaning cloth soaked in it. Leave the mixture on for 10 minutes and then rinse well. Dry the tub and it will shine like new – buttermilk provides a shiny finish, vinegar dissolves the limescale and salt eliminates odors, sanitizes and gently scrubs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

