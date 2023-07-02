El Salvador and Costa Rica tied without goals and complicate their aspirations in the Gold Cup

Costa Rica and El Salvador staged a sad spectacle in their second match of the Gold Cup, this after drawing goalless in a match in which both had the obligation to add three to seek the pass to the quarterfinals.

In the first part of the game held at the Red Bull Arena, the match between Ticos and Salvadorans began with great intensity, however both teams did not end up hurting each other. Faced with pressure from the Salvadorans, Costa Rican goalkeeper Kevin Chamorro excelled in several plays, starting at minute 13 when he had to come off after a bad play by his team’s defense.

Josimar Alcocer and Alexander Roldán, during the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 Group C group stage match between El Salvador and Costa Rica, held at Red Bull Arena. (Photo: Imago7/ Rafael Vadillo)

Costa Rica also tried on several occasions but without success, confirming the lack of ideas of the Costa Rican team that is not going through its best moment. At minute 30, Joshua Pérez tried again for El Salvador and Chamorro donned the hero’s cape for the team led by the Colombian Luis Fernando Suárez.

Second half

The second half was not different between the two elevens, few opportunities on both sides but with some dangerous arrival. El Salvador was a little more insistent but failed to score.

At minute 74, the Costa Rican National Team was annulled due to an advanced position and prevented the Ticos from going up. Those led by Luis Fernando Suárez showed a slight improvement in the game.

Joel Campbell tried again for Costa Rica and this time the Concachampions champion with León FC, hesitated when it came to defining, the space closed and he let the first go again.

Now El Salvador must define its pass against a Panamanian National Team that already sealed its ticket to the quarterfinals with its victory against Martinique and that adds six points in two presentations, while Costa Rica must go with everything against Martinique itself. Both squads only serve victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

