This is Barbie’s Malibu dream house

This summer, it’s Ken’s turn to take a turn as Host. That’s right: Barbie’s Malibu Dream Home is back by popular demand on Airbnb, this time with a twist.

As everyone’s favorite doll makes her live-action movie debut in BARBIE, Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, hands over the keys and arranges an overnight stay at the newly renovated and iconic Malibu Dream House.

Barbie’s signature pink remains ever-present throughout the toy-inspired life-size house, as Barbie has done her own redecoration since the last time the Malibu Dreamhouse was available for guests.

“We all have dreams and Barbie is lucky to have a house full of them,” said Ken. “But now, it’s my turn, and I can’t wait to welcome guests into this room, one-of-a-kind or, dare I say, one-of-a-Ken?”

Ken adds Hosting to one of his passions to celebrate the release of the highly anticipated film BARBIE, directed by Greta Gerwig, written by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman and Will Ferrell.

