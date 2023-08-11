Italian Cup: Udinese and Frosinone advance

ITALY CUP

The Friulians beat Catanzaro 4-1: now Cagliari or Palermo. Canestrelli’s own goal qualifies the Ciociari who will challenge Turin or FeralpiSalò

The teams of A league engaged in Italian Cup: Udinese e Frosinone they pass Catanzaro and Pisa. At the Dacia Arena it ends 4-1, the goals of Lovric (9′), Beto (49′), Thauvin (penalty in the 64′) and Lucca (93′): Vandeputte’s goal in the 12th minute was useless, the Friulians will face Cagliari or Palermo. At Stirpe, on the other hand, the ciociari won 1-0 thanks toCanestrelli’s own goal after 7 minutes: it will be a challenge to Turin or FeralpiSalò.

UDINESE-CATANZARO 4-1



Udinese suffers only once, then beats Catanzaro 4-1 and advances in the Italian Cup. At the Dacia Arena, the match immediately seemed to go well for the Friulians: in the 9th minute, in fact, Thauvin and Lovric put on a show, with an assist from the former Marseille player and a goal from the Slovenian. It all seems to go downhill, but in the 12th minute Vandeputte surprises Silvestri at the near post and equalises. However, the scare passes in the second half: Beto immediately breaks free from the edge by scoring the 2-1 in the 49th minute, then the attacker gets the penalty on Brighenti, converted in the 64th minute by Thauvin, who closes the games. Sottil’s formation then only has to manage in the final and, in the recovery, poker also arrives with the delicious touch from Lucca in the 93rd minute: Udinese flies to the third round and waits to meet their opponent, who will be one between Cagliari and Palermo. In any case, he greets Catanzaro, who is now waiting to make his debut in the cadet championship, to applause and after an excellent first half. The Friulians, on the other hand, are preparing in the best possible way to welcome Juventus on the first day of Serie A right at the Dacia Arena.

FROSINONE 1-0 PISA



An own goal by Canestrelli in the 7th minute is enough to settle Pisa: Frosinone thus passes to the third round of the Italian Cup, where they will face Turin or FeralpiSalò. Even before Stirpe’s only goal, the Ciociari nearly took the lead through Borrelli, who was stopped by Nicolas. Then, the play that decides the match: Case skips Hermannsson and puts in the centre, but Canestrelli scores in his goal in an attempt to anticipate Borrelli himself. In the 30th minute, the technical leader of the hosts still receives from Harroui and forces the away goalkeeper to do a miracle to avoid doubling the lead, which the hosts almost even at the end of the first half again with Caso. In the second half, Pisa tries with Tramoni, disturbed by Oyono at the end of a restart, then Canestrelli also tries to make amends for the own goal. Neither Kvernadze nor Garritano find the 2-0, but the Tuscans scare only in the recovery with Tramoni. Thus it ends 1-0: Frosinone goes through and warns Napoli champions of Italy, opponents on the first day of Serie A.

