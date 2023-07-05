Italian technicians are coveted abroad: Mercedes and Red Bull shop for motorists in Ferrari

The technicians market is becoming more and more alive, with Mercedes and Red Bull who would have grabbed one technician each from Ferrari with a view to 2026, after having finished their respective gardening periods.

The market for technicians is becoming more and more alive, with Mercedes and Red Bull who would have grabbed one technician each from Ferrari with a view to 2026, after finishing their respective gardening periods. In this case, it is about Emanuele Guidotti, who he would join the Silver Arrows after 9 years at the court of Maranello, while Angelo Rosetti would take direction Milton Keynes after 12 years in the service of the little horse.

Guidotti in Mercedes and Rosetti in Red Bull: the Italian technicians are tempting abroad © sportskeeda

Guidotti in Mercedes and Rosetti in Red Bull: Italian technicians are tempting abroad

To report the news is motorsport.it, which states how the two technicians have been hired in their respective teams especially with a view to 2026when the new power unit regulations debut. According to the new regulations, in fact, the electric power of the new engines will equalize the endothermic one.

In this sense, therefore, the entry of the two technicians in Mercedes and Red Bull it represents a technical baggage of important information for the teams in question. Starting from the first, always second in motorsport, Guidotti would have left Maranello about a year ago, landing in Brixworth, home of Mercedes AMG High Performance Powertrain.

The first studies on the new engines are allegedly taking place in the English headquarters. For these reasons, the experience of the Italian coach on the turbo and on the simulation it would be quite useful to the Brackley team in the development.

Read also: F1 | Ferrari, Vasseur at work on the technical department between updates and the transfer market

Sponda Milton Keynes, on the other hand, Rosetti can boast a respectable curriculum regarding fluid dynamics and combustion, In addition, he would have agreed to marry a Red Bull despite some rumors they already assumed it in Mercedes. The technician worked in Ferrari for almost twelve years. Now, however, he will look for a new challenge in the reigning world champion team.

Just a few days ago, both Verstappen and Christian Horner have expressed many doubts about the new regulations. The team principal would like that the FIA ​​operated a downsizing of the electrical part. According to the British, in fact, the rules approved a few months ago would create many problems in the design of the car.

In this sense, Rosetti’s experience on Ferrari Power Units in recent years would be useful to Milton Keynes, to overcome the difficulties of an extremely young project still in progress like that of Red Bull PowerTrains.

Follow us also on social networks: Telegram – Instagram – Facebook – Twitter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

