Italy suffers but wins: Angola ko 81-67 – Sky Sport

0
Italy suffers but wins: Angola ko 81-67 Sky SportFINAL Italy-Angola 81-67: the World Cup of Pozzecco begins with a success The Gazzetta dello SportItaly-Angola: the ROM report cards of the Olimpia Milano players RealOlimpiaMilanoItalbasket did well on its debut at the World Cup: Angola ko ReggionlineBasketball World Cup: Angola-Italy 81-67, Fontecchio 19 points – The Gazzetta dello SportSee full coverage on Google News
See also Eleven "Health Homes" (each with 10 doctors and 8 nurses) and three new "community hospitals": the Segnana project with PNRR money - breaking latest news