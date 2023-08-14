Itchy hands, why we feel this annoying sensation and how to relieve the disorder

Do you ever feel an annoying itch on your hands and can’t stop scratching them? Here’s what caused it and how to fix it.

The hands are a part of the body that assumes great importance as they allow us to discover and interact with the surrounding world. Suffice it to say that from an early age people grab objects with their hands and try to touch as many things as possible in order to understand what they are.

There are some circumstances in which it happens that you start scratching your hands often, as if you are unable to give yourself relief and therefore need to continue in an attempt to alleviate this itch. Behind this situation there may be different reasons and just as many ways to be able to alleviate the problem. In any case, it is good to remember that contacting the dermatologist will allow you to understand the underlying problem and find the right solution to solve it.

What causes itchy hands: the possibilities

When we talk about itchy hands we are referring to a feeling of annoyance that can even lead to discomfort when the problem persists. Scratching is a reflex that is used to make the itching go away, even if only temporarily and not decisively. Indeed, scratching can make the situation worse and cause greater irritation, infections, injuries and in the worst cases even the appearance of scars.

What are the main causes of itchy hands

Itchy hands can be caused by a variety of issues such as: contact dermatitis, i.e. irritation due to exposure to irritating substances or substances that cause allergies; to a fungal infection that causes peeling; to an inflammation such as eczema which leads to redness and blisters; to an autoimmune disease such as psoriasis; or finally in the presence of insect bites or infesting parasites such as mites.

Specifying that they are also good or bad temporary solutions, which can help until you see your doctor or a dermatologist who can even go so far as to prescribe a pharmacological cure or other treatments, some behaviors can be implemented to relieve the itching. Moisturizing creams can prevent dryness so excellent hydration is a plus, as is avoiding direct contact with irritating substances such as detergents and therefore using special gloves. Another tip if you suffer from this kind of itching is to keep your nails short and well-groomed so that you don’t injure yourself when you can’t resist the temptation to scratch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

