Menopause in men: Symptoms start from the age of 35

Men like to see the topic of menopause as a “women’s domain”. She also suffers the fate that her sex hormones decrease over the years. In men, in addition to male menopause, this also means andropause, as a counterpart to menopause.

This is hardly talked about, probably because andropause sets in less clearly than in women. “Male menopause begins gradually, while menopause is a clearly defined period that begins suddenly,” explains Frank Sommer, andrologist, urologist and president of the German Society for Men and Health (DGMG).

Men’s Health: Andropause begins very slowly – menopause suddenly

The production of sex hormones, especially testosterone, slowly decreases in the testicles; in women, the ovaries stop producing estrogen gradually and significantly. In men, menopause begins at age 35 and lasts over a very long period of time, ultimately until the very end.

Many men don’t even notice that they are going through menopause, “because they have a healthy lifestyle and can therefore compensate for the slight decrease in testosterone,” reports Frank Sommer. However, around a third of men register the changes to a greater or lesser extent. However, these numbers must be evaluated carefully because it should be taken into account how the individual experiences this, whether it is a normal aging process or whether it leads to stressful symptoms.

Symptoms of male menopause – psyche, body, sex

The signs can concern three different categories:

1. Die Psyche: general impairment of well-being, sleep disorders, anxiety, irritability, nervousness, depressive moods

2. The body: reduction in performance, decrease in muscle strength

3. The sexuality: Decrease in erectile function, decrease in morning erection, less sexual desire

The man should have each of these signs checked by a doctor if they persist for more than six to eight weeks, preferably by a doctor who specializes in “men’s health”. These can be, for example, general practitioners or internists and of course andrologists or urologists.

Why men should go to the doctor

A visit to the doctor is important in order to clearly identify the cause, for example whether the testosterone level is actually below the normal values ​​(normal range 12.4 and 30 nanomoles per liter of blood serum, the upper limit can vary slightly from laboratory to laboratory, because the laboratories use different measuring methods) or, for example, there may be underlying thyroid dysfunction. This could cause very similar symptoms, warns Frank Sommer. So the doctor has to be a little detective.

The examination includes at least a careful history, physical examination and, if necessary, blood tests, for example to determine hormone status. Not only the total testosterone should be determined, but also the biologically active testosterone. Total testosterone shows how much of the male hormone is circulating in the blood. Biologically active testosterone, however, is the form of hormone that works directly on cells.

Testosterone replacement therapy – yes or no?

Depending on the diagnosis, the thyroid problem can be treated with appropriate medication. The age-related lack of testosterone could be compensated for by hormone replacement therapy. But the treatment is not without controversy, especially long-term treatment can cause side effects, such as excessive body hair and an increase in red blood cells.

When does Frank Sommer recommend testosterone replacement therapy? “Some men are very exhausted and can hardly make it through the afternoon at work – so symptoms such as loss of strength are very pronounced,” explains Frank Sommer. In this case, he suggests a deal: hormone replacement therapy with testosterone for one to two years to help the man get out of this slump. At the same time, however, he should change his lifestyle to get fitter again. The hormone therapy can then usually be stopped again. This applies to many, but not to all. Some require lifelong hormone therapy.

Exercise increases testosterone levels

For most people, the right lifestyle works almost as well as testosterone therapy. The most important component: moderate exercise, such as the 3x3x3 program that Frank Sommer developed together with experts. This means doing three exercises for three minutes three times a week. These include modified push-ups and other exercises that promote muscle building. In studies, similar interval training has been shown to be particularly effective and can increase testosterone levels.

In addition, men should incorporate exercise into their everyday lives, i.e. walking rather than driving, using stairs instead of escalators or elevators, going for a walk at lunchtime… Because physical activity can delay the drop in hormone levels and alleviate the symptoms.

The right diet to combat menopausal symptoms in men

Vitamins and special plant substances also influence testosterone levels. Studies show that sunshine vitamin D can improve the hormonal situation in men somewhat. The body produces vitamin D under the influence of UV light.

Certain natural substances in oatmeal, the avenocasides, can also slightly increase the biological testosterone level. Men in their prime benefit from eating some oatmeal every day, for example as muesli in the morning.

Last but not least, men who have a pronounced stomach (waist circumference over 94 centimeters) should lose weight. Because belly fat converts the male hormone testosterone into its female counterpart estradiol. Men with a slim middle therefore have, on average, higher testosterone levels than those with a pronounced lifebelt.

Less testosterone has negative and positive sides

However, some men also gain something positive from the drop in testosterone levels, such as a slight decrease in libido and a little less aggressiveness. Not only she, but also her partner sometimes find this pleasant. The man can then increasingly turn his attention to other topics, including together with the family. “It depends on the man and everyone has to decide for themselves,” says Frank Sommer. You have to be careful because the hormone deficiency can also have negative physical consequences, such as promoting diabetes and osteoporosis. But these problems can also be prevented with a healthy lifestyle.

Conclusion: Men who want to stay healthy and masculinely fit can hardly avoid a healthy lifestyle after the age of 40 at the latest. If you take the advice into account, eat healthily and exercise regularly, you can delay or at least slow down the decline in testosterone levels. And at the same time, you also reduce your risk of heart attack and stroke and maintain your mental health. Sport is also considered an optimal preventative measure against dementia diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

