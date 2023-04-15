The conductor Massimo Giletti does not accept the closure of Non è l’Arena. And to journalists in the last editorial meeting he says it clearly: «Let’s ask ourselves why they closed us down. We were preparing three important, very delicate episodes. Explosive. And we were stopped.” The three episodes concerned the massacre in via d’Amelio, Marcello dell’Utri and the former undersecretary of Forza Italia D’Alì convicted of external competition in a mafia association. The print recounts the last meeting on La7 and also says that the return of the conductor to Rai is fading. Precisely because of the defenestration by Urbano Cairo: «And after all this, hell, we’re going to get him back». The publisher of La7, however, denies complaints. While the managers of viale Mazzini say that there have been no meetings and talks.

The vent

The conductor’s outburst comes as his testimony before the Turkish and Tescaroli prosecutors who are investigating the 1993 massacres becomes public. Giletti told the judges that Salvatore Baiardo showed him a photo of Silvio Berlusconi together with Giuseppe Graviano and the general of the carabinieri Francesco Delfino. But Giletti’s collaborator and Fatto journalist Sandra Amurri also confirms that the closure of the broadcast depended on the editorial line. «I wonder: is there really anyone willing to believe that the reason for such a decision by the network could have depended on Baiardo’s payment for his participation in the programme? And it didn’t, on the other hand, arise from the investigations underway into other hidden truths about the so-called “untouchables?” », she says. Baiardo himself confirmed that he had received payments to go on the broadcast.

The friend of the Graviano brothers

But the friend of the Graviano brothers denied the existence of a photo of Berlusconi with Mother Nature before the prosecutors. While there would be no investigation into the payments (for a total ranging from 30 to 48 thousand euros) of the production of the transmission to Baiardo himself. Giletti was interrogated as a “person informed about the facts” (that is, a witness, without the help of a lawyer) on December 19 and February 23 in Florence. And there is also a story about him told today by the newspaper. When Dia falls into his house after the arrest of the Gravianos in 1994 with the head of the Tuscan Anti-Mafia at the time Nicola Zito, the former ice cream seller admits acquaintance with the Brancaccio bosses. But he also talks about phone calls between the brothers and Dell’Utri. And a meeting between the godfathers of Palermo and Berlusconi’s right-hand man. However, when it’s time to sign the minutes, he does an about-face. And so he becomes a failed repentant.

Read on about Open

Read also: