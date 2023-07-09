It’s Official – Tiana’s Palace Restaurant Is Coming to Life!

We’ve got some big Disneyland news!

The Happiest Place on Earth!

We recently spotted some new Haunted Mansion ears in the park that we love and there’s a longtime Disneyland tradition that just took place many people don’t know about. But if you’re as excited about Tiana’s Palace as we are, we’ve got BIG news!

While we were checking in on the Tiana’s Palace construction in the park recently, we noticed something different.

Tiana’s Palace construction

Over on the side of the building, a sign for Tiana’s Palace is up and written on the side of the building!

Tiana’s Palace sign us up!

We love seeing this restaurant transform into this new experience. We last checked on it in June, and it’s amazing to see how much has changed even since then.

We’re so excited!

It’s starting to look more and more like the concept art.

©Disney

In other Disneyland news, don’t miss the changes that have recently taken place at multiple restaurants, and new discounts were recently announced for Visa cardholders. As always, stay tuned to AllEars for all the latest Disney news!

