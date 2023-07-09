Energy, gas bills down by 1.1% in June

Drop in wholesale prices

The gas bill for the standard family for June consumption decreased slightly, marking -1.1% compared to May. This was reported by the Regulatory Authority for Energy Networks and Environment (Arera)reporting in a press release that the component of the gas price to cover procurement costs (CMEMm), applied to customers still in the protected market, is updated as a monthly average of the price on the Italian wholesale market (the PSV day ahead) and published within the first 2 working days of the month following the reference month. For the month of June, which recorded a lower average wholesale price compared to that of May, the price of the gas raw material alone (CMEMm), for customers with contracts in protected conditions, is equal to 33.14 ?/MWh*.

The overall update for the typical user for consumption in the month of June compared to the previous month is entirely determined by the decrease in expenditure for natural gas, -1.1%. The general charges remain unchanged, continues Arera, and the tariff linked to the cost of transport and metering. In terms of end effects, gas expenditure for the typical household in the rolling year (July 2022-June 2023) is approximately 1,499 euros, gross of taxes, recording a -8.9% compared to 12 months equivalent of the previous year (July 2021-June 2022). Please note that the ‘bill decree’ no. 34 of 2023, for the second quarter of 2023, therefore again for consumption in June, confirmed the reduction of VAT to 5% for gas and the zeroing of general system charges. Subscribe to the newsletter

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

