World

He tries to take a selfie at the Pamplona bullfight but a bull gore him- Corriere TV

A spectator of the Pamplona bullfight was gored by a bull in the Plaza de Toros, the arena used during the days of the San Firmin Festival which takes place from 7 to 14 July. The man risked a selfie in the immediate vicinity of an understandably nervous bull. Cornered by the provocations of the participants in the bullfight, the specimen overwhelmed anyone around it, including the protagonist of the video. From the sudden movements of the camera it seems that when struck, the man fell to the ground. He doesn’t seem to have suffered serious injuries: in the following frames he continues to recover while, dazed, he runs away from the animal.

July 9, 2023 – Updated July 9, 2023, 3:31 pm

